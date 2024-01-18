Sheffield Wednesday are in a relegation battle and are reportedly set to look to the Scottish Premiership as they seek to bolster their frontline.

After 27 league games, Wednesday sit third from bottom in the Championship. Danny Rohl's side have scored the fewest goals in the division.

The Yorkshire-based side recently turned to 18-year-old academy graduate, Bailey Cadamarteri to lead their line, but are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in their bid to survive.

Despite recently adding Ike Ugbo to their ranks, The Star reported that Wednesday are also targeting Arsenal striker Mika Biereth, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish side, Motherwell, before being recalled by Arsenal.

The 20-year-old Danishman has had a hugely impressive stint at Fir Park since his summer move north and could be a valuable addition to Danny Rohl's side.

Wednesday's faltering attack

Scoring just 21 times in the Championship this season, less than a goal every game, it is clear why Wednesday's league position is so low.

23-year-old Dutchman, Anthony Musaba is the Owls' top scorer in the league, scoring just four goals, whilst three players, Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Michael Smith, have scored three for them.

The Owls are looking to boost their attacking threat during the window and the addition of Ike Ugbo provides them with another forward who has scored four so far for Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship goalscorers 2023/24 Player Appearances Goals Scoring Frequency Anthony Musaba 24 4 370 mins Bailey Cadamarteri 12 3 250 mins Marvin Johnson 13 3 308 mins Michael Smith 14 3 215 mins Ike Ugbo (for Cardiff) 20 4 236 mins Data as of 18/01/2024 (Sofascore)

Wednesday continue to search for attackers in their attempts to find more goalscoring output and Biereth is the latest forward taking their fancy.

Impressive loan spell

Arsenal's 20-year-old striker, Mika Biereth, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Motherwell and has impressed after overcoming an initial minor knee issue.

The striker tallied an impressive 11 goal involvements, five goals and six assists in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances, starting on 11 occasions.

Biereth's Motherwell side have scored 25 goals all season, with Biereth directly involved in 44%.

The termination of Biereth's loan spell in Scotland may indicate that Arsenal are preparing to send the player to Sheffield as interest increases.

Potential impact at Hillsborough

Biereth's influence in Scotland could potentially transfer very effectively to the Championship. The striker has shown his goalscoring abilities with five goals, while also being particularly creative with his six assists.

If Biereth can continue to influence games with his creativity, it would benefit the Owls' in their search for goals.

Motherwell have scored 25 goals in 21 Scottish Premiership games. The Scottish side have averaged just 44.5% possession (Sofascore) in those games, with Biereth contributing heavily.

Like Motherwell, Wednesday don't tend to dominate possession during matches, with an average of 42.7% during their 27 Championship matches.

Arsenal may decide that Sheffield Wednesday is the best option when it comes to a loan for Biereth, with the Championship providing an opportunity for the striker to get used to English football.