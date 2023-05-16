Middlesbrough will be looking to progress to the final of the play-offs tomorrow by defeating Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium.

These two sides could not be separated last weekend at the Coventry Building Society Arena as the first leg of the semi-final ended in a stalemate.

While Coventry failed to register a shot on target in this game, Boro were denied on two occasions by Ben Wilson as Chuba Akpom and Isaiah Jones both went close.

With the winner of Wednesday's clash earning a shot of achieving promotion to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium, it will be fascinating to see how this fixture will pan out.

Middlesbrough possess the third-best home record in the Championship this season, while Coventry have not suffered an away defeat since the start of February.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, we have decided to take a look at who is Middlesbrough's current highest earner.

Who is Middlesbrough's highest earner?

According to Capology, the highest earner at Middlesbrough is loanee Zack Steffen.

Steffen is understood to earn £45,962 per week, which equates to a yearly income of £2.39m.

The goalkeeper sealed a temporary move to the Riverside Stadium last year from Manchester City.

During his time with Boro, Steffen has made 43 league appearances for Boro, and has also represented the club in the FA Cup.

Having claimed his 10th clean-sheet of the term in Boro's recent meeting with Coventry, Steffen is expected to retain his place in the starting eleven on Wednesday.

In terms of players who are currently contracted to Boro, Jonny Howson is understood to be the highest earner.

As per Capology, the Middlesbrough captain earns £25,000 per week, which equates to a yearly salary of £1.3m.

What does the future hold for Zack Steffen?

While Steffen's current deal with Man City is set to run until 2025, it would not be at all surprising if he becomes the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

When Steffen returns to the Etihad Stadium, he will be behind Ederson and Stefan Ortega in the pecking order.

Ederson has featured on 45 occasions in all competitions this season, while Ortega has made 11 appearances for City.

In order to play week-in, week-out next season, Steffen will need to leave City.

A permanent switch to the Riverside Stadium could potentially be on the cards for the United States international if Boro achieve promotion to the Premier League later this month.