Middlesbrough are a side that have made some big acquisitions throughout their history.

They are an established Championship side that have floated from the Premier League to the Championship and back over numerous years.

Michael Carrick’s arrival as their new manager seems to have given the club the springboard it needed as they return to the top end of the Championship table.

No matter what league Boro are in next season, this summer is likely going to be a very busy one for the club as Carrick looks to make a mark on this squad.

As we wait to see what the club’s plans are going forward in terms of incomings and outgoings, here at FLW, we have looked at who is Middlesbrough’s club record signing.

Who is the current record signing at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough are a team that has spent a fair bit of money on new signings, with players like Martin Braithwaite, Jordan Rhodes, and Marten de Roon all costing the club a hefty fee.

However, despite the fees paid for these players, none of them are Middlesbrough’s current record signings.

The club’s record signing used to be striker Alfonso Alves, who joined the club in 2008 for a reported fee of £12 million.

However, nearly 10 years later that record was smashed when Middlesbrough paid £14 million to sign forward Britt Assombalonga.

The forward joined the club from Nottingham Forest and to this day, he still remains the club’s record signing.

How did Britt Assombalonga get on at Middlesbrough?

The 30-year-old spent four years at the Riverside Stadium and during that time he featured for the club on a regular basis under different managers.

The forward was the main man in attack and even captained the club on several occasions. Assombalonga caught the eye very early on in his career in the EFL, netting double figures for both Southend United and Peterborough United before he joined Forest.

At the City Ground, he continued his impressive form but fell out of favour at the club and made the move to Boro. The forward played over 150 times for the club and managed to score 47 goals.

However, his scoring instinct didn’t quite have the impact at Middlesbrough like it did at other clubs, and in his last season at the club, he only managed five goals in 31 league appearances.

Where is Britt Assombalonga now?

Assombalonga was let go by Middlesbrough in 2021 when his contract at the club expired, and he made a move to Turkey.

He joined Turkish side Adana Demirspor, and he stayed there for 18 months, playing 54 games and managing to score 18 goals.

It was then, in January this year, that Assombalonga made a surprise return to English football and the Championship.

He joined Watford on a free transfer, signing for the club on a six-month contract. The 30-year-old didn’t have a big impact on the club’s fortunes, and he managed 11 appearances and two goals, but he only managed to start once in them appearances.

The striker is likely to leave Vicarage Road this summer and will once again be on the lookout for a new club, but as it remains, he still is Middlesbrough’s record signing.