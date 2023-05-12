Sunderland are reportedly weighing up a big managerial decision going into the summer.

Tony Mowbray has led the team to the play-off places, but that may not be enough to ensure his future at the Stadium of Light.

The 59-year-old has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with a number of names linked with potentially replacing him for next season.

Who is in the frame to become Sunderland manager?

According to Teamtalk, there are three names being linked with potentially becoming the next Sunderland boss.

Despite having another 12 months on his existing deal, Mowbray could be replaced by names such as Francesco Farioli, Gerhard Struber or Matthias Jaissle.

All three names have been mentioned in relation to the Black Cats’ position, with all three earning a reputation as a promising, young, up and coming coach.

Farioli had previously been named as a possible successor, having also been linked with taking over at Watford, but the other two are new contenders to emerge.

It remains to be seen what decision the club will make, in particular with the play-offs still yet to determine what division Sunderland will compete in next season.

Who is Matthias Jaissle?

Jaissle is currently working in Austria as part of the Red Bull sports group.

He is the manager of RB Salzburg, who currently lead the way in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Jaissle’s side are three points clear with four games remaining in the campaign.

The 35-year-old has been in charge since 2021, replacing Jesse Marsch following his appointment as RB Leipzig manager.

Jaissle previously played as a defender in the German Bundesliga.

The German played 60 times for Hoffenheim over a seven-year period before retiring at the young age of just 26.

His previous coaching experience has come with Brondby IF in Denmark, becoming assistant manager to Alexander Zorniger in April 2017.

After just over two years with the Danish outfit, he departed the club for a role at underage level with RB Salzburg.

He managed the U18 academy team from June 2019 until January 2021.

Jaissle’s first role in management as the lead coach in charge came when he replaced Bo Svensson at second tier Austrian club FC Liefering before taking over at Salzburg.

He has quickly earned a reputation as a promising coach, which has made him the preferred candidate to replace Mowbray should the club opt for a switch at the end of the season.