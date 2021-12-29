Who is Martin Satriano? Nottingham Forest’s latest striker transfer target

Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a new forward this winter transfer window and one name that has been linked with the side is Martin Satriano.

He isn’t the only target for Steve Cooper but, as reported by Will Unwin on Twitter, the club are eyeing him as one of a number of potential targets to try and sign when the window opens its doors.

Forest have a few options upfront already but as they try and push on towards the play-off places in the second half of the campaign, they could certainly benefit from some fresh faces in their forward line.

So, for those who are unfamiliar with their targets, who is Martin Satriano?

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Won three straight games? Yes No

For starters, he currently plays his football with Inter Milan – which is already a positive, considering that only some of the best talents in Europe play for the Italian side.

He hasn’t been a regular – he’s played just four Serie A games for them this campaign – but the side do have an eye for talent and were quick to snap him up from Nacional.

He is also only 20-years-old – so he has plenty of chance to develop further as a player and become arguably one of the best strikers in the entire league.

The forward though can’t get chances at the minute with Inter and that largely comes down to the fact that the club are able to choose from a wealth of good striking options right now.

It means the player has been limited in terms of minutes and he could feature much more at Forest – and more regular gametime could certainly also mean he becomes better and better as a player and a striker if he does join the club.

There aren’t a lot of stats available to look at in terms of what Satriano can offer so far because of his limited gametime at Inter – but if you consider the fact the Italian side swooped in and signed him, they must have seen some talent in the player.

If he gets the chance to play more at Forest, we could see a really solid forward in Satriano.