Queens Park Rangers only sacked Gareth Ainsworth on Saturday night, but 48 hours later they have already snapped up his replacement.

The writing was on the wall for Ainsworth for a long time after a poor start to the 2023-24 Championship season, which saw the R's in the relegation zone of the second tier.

However, perhaps surprisingly, the 49-year-old's dismissal came following a 2-1 defeat against league leaders Leicester City but QPR fought valiantly - ultimately though it wasn't enough to get a point.

The R's have moved quickly to appoint Ainsworth's successor though, and it's a man who has been linked with the club once before in the form of Marti Cifuentes.

When Michael Beale departed for Glasgow Rangers last year, Cifuentes was wanted by the R's hierarchy at the time and contact was made to Swedish outfit Hammarby, although no deal was ever struck.

Neil Critchley ended up being appointed instead, but almost 11 months later, the 41-year-old has finally arrived at Loftus Road, confirmed as the new R's head coach on Monday night not long after Hammarby drew 2-2 with IK Sirius in his final match in charge.

Who is Marti Cifuentes?

Cifuentes didn't really have a playing career so went into coaching at a young age, and in his early days he spent time with both Ajax and Millwall as a youth coach for a few months a piece.

Marti Cifuentes' Managerial Record, As Of October 30, 2023 Year Joined Year Departed Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Rubí 2013 2014 24 14 4 6 58.33% Sant Andreu 2014 2014 13 5 2 6 38.46% L'Hospitalet 2015 2016 31 9 7 15 29.03% Sandefjord 2018 2020 81 33 26 22 40.74% Aalborg 2021 2022 40 17 11 12 42.5% Hammarby 2022 2023 72 37 18 17 51.39%

His first managerial role though came in 2013 with Spanish lower league side Rubí, where his 14 wins in just 24 matches saw him snapped up by Sant Andreu in 2014, who were in the third tier of Spanish football at the time.

Cifuentes remained at the same level of football for his next job with L'Hospitalet, but in 2017 he took up a job as the reserve team and academy coach of Swedish side AIK.

The move to Scandinavia led to Cifuentes becoming a head coach in Norway, and in 2018 he was appointed at Sandejford, who at the time were in the top flight but were relegated a few months after his arrival.

His work however to get them back to the Eliteserien and then keep them there was commended, and it led to the chance to manage Aalborg of Denmark from the stsart of 2021, and after one year in charge there and having them fourth in the Danish Superliga, Hammarby of Sweden came calling.

In his first season at the Tele2 Arena, Cifuentes guided Hammarby to not only a third-placed Allsvenskan finish, but also qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League too.

At the time of his departure to QPR, Cifuentes has left Hammarby in sixth position in Sweden's top flight, but with a win percentage of 51.39 per cent there, it is clear that the 41-year-old knows how to win matches - he now has to adapt to English football though.