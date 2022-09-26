Who is Mark Fotheringham? The man set to take the Huddersfield Town manager’s job

Huddersfield have been on the hunt for a new manager to lead them forward since they decided to part ways with Danny Schofield.

It’s seen them linked with old favourites like David Wagner, complete outsiders and up-and-coming bosses like Steven Schumacher. However, it is none of those who are set to take over at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Mark Fotheringham the man tasked with taking the Terriers back up the table.

According to Football Insider, the coach – who is currently based in Germany – is set to leave his current job and finally take on the main managerial position with Huddersfield.

Ahead of his appointment then, what do you need to know about the new boss?

He’s never held a managerial position before, which could be worrying for some Terriers’ supporters.

However, when you consider that David Wagner had never held a more prominent role before linking up with the club in the past (he’d only ever been in charge of Borussia Dortmund’s B-Team) and that Carlos Corberan came to the club after being Leeds’ assistant coach, it’s not out of the ordinary.

Huddersfield have a tendency to find bosses who are deserving of the chance to finally lead a club in the main role and it does often pay off.

Fotheringham is currently the assistant coach at Hertha Berlin, a side who have been bankrolled and have had some success after doing so. He’s also held a role in Scotland too, where he was player-manager at Cowdenbeath.

He has been exposed to coaching and backroom roles then before, so is aware of what it will take to become a manager. It isn’t jist this experience that is on his side though but a long and drawn-out playing career. Before he hung up his boots, Fotheringham made 239 appearances across Scotland and England, including in a stint with Celtic. Most of his playing time came with Norwich though, so he is certainly familiar with the English game.

He might not have bags of experience under his belt then but having been an assistant manager in Germany with Hertha, Ingolstadt and Karlsruher and even with Cowdenbeath in Scotland, it seems he is finally ready for the big manager’s job.