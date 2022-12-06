Who is Marc Bircham? The current favourite to replace Ben Garner at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic confirmed this morning that Anthony Hayes, assisted by Jason Pearce, will be taking caretaker charge of the Addicks ahead of their FA Cup second round replay at Stockport County on Wednesday evening.

Given the fact that Hayes only stepped up to full time first team coaching duties this season, it feels unlikely that he will go on to become the club’s next permanent manager unless there is a stark upturn in results in the short term.

According to bettingodds.com, the current favourite to replace Ben Garner in The Valley hotseat is Marc Bircham.

At the time of writing Bircham is priced up at 5/4, typically managers are heavy odds on favourites before markets are suspended, but less than 24 hours since Garner’s sacking, it would seem that there is some substance behind Bircham being bookmakers’ favourite, especially given his very small reputation in the EFL.

The 44-year-old was born in Wembley, played for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Yeovil Town before retiring from his playing career in 2009, picking up 17 caps for the Canada national team along the way.

The link to Charlton may come from the fact that Bircham took caretaker charge of Queens Park Rangers in 2009, alongside fellow youth coach at the time Steve Gallen, Gallen currently is involved in the recruitment process in SE7, in partnership with Thomas and Martin Sandgaard.

Bircham has taken up coaching roles at QPR, Millwall, Chicago Fire, Arizona United, was the technical director of the Bahamas national team since retiring, and his only manager role came at Irish top-flight side Waterford in 2021.

Bircham saved Waterford from relegation at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, before being sacked in November of last year.

At the time, Bircham explained his belief that not picking the owner’s son played a role in his sacking, and he also told BBC Sport that he is not a ‘yes man’.

Since this summer, Bircham has been working as a first team coach at Como, who currently sit 19th, out of 20, in Serie B, despite having Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Cutrone in their ranks.

Bircham would be a strange appointment to fit a series of strange decisions at Charlton and there would be similarities to be pointed out to Roland Duchatelet’s hiring of Karel Fraeye as the club’s manager in the 2015/16 season.