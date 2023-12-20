It seems as though a new striker will be something of a priority for Sunderland in the January transfer window.

So far this season, the Black Cats' senior recognised centre forward options are yet to find the back of the net in the Championship.

As a result, if they are to maintain their push for a place in the Championship play-offs for the entirety of the campaign, some reinforcements in that position may well be needed.

Sunderland have seemingly been dealt a recent blow in their attempts to do that, with recent reports claiming that the Championship club have seen a bid rejected for Sevilla striker Mussa Drammeh.

However, it appears as though the Black Cats may now have already turned their attention to another potential target to fill that role.

Sunderland plotting swoop for Japanese striker

According to reports from Sunderland Nation, the Black Cats are now taking an interest in Kashiwa Reysol striker Mao Hosoya.

The striker has apparently caught the eye of those at the Stadium of Light before the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Given he is currently based out in Japan, Hosoya is a player who may not be the most well known to followers of the Football League.

So we've taken a look at just who the striker is, ahead of a potential move to Sunderland in the coming weeks, right here.

Hasoya currently impressing in Japan

Like many of Sunderland's current centre forward options, Hosoya is still at the early stages of his career, at the age of 22.

Even so, the forward is still producing some promising scoring form in his home country, which is no doubt why he is now attracting attention from the Stadium of Light.

Having come through the youth ranks with Kashiwa Reysol, the 22-year-old has spent his entire senior career so far with the club.

Hosoya made his senior debut for the club back in 2019, making a total of eight appearances that season, as his side won promotion back to the Japanese top-flight, where they have remained ever since.

The 2020 campaign was a quieter one for Hosoya, who made just four appearances at senior level that year, although he did also manage to net his first senior goal in Japan's FA Cup.

Since then, the striker has become a much more regular figure for Kashiwa Reysol, and in 2022, he was named the Japanese league's Best Young Player, after scoring eight goals in 33 league outings.

That is something he continued to build on this year, with 16 goals in 41 appearances in total in 2023, despite his side finishing just one position clear of the relegation zone.

In total, Hosoya has now scored 30 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions for Kashiwa Reysol, form that has already seen him gain plenty of international recognition.

Mao Hosoya Kashiwa Reysol record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023 44 17 1 2022 34 8 4 2021 35 3 1 2020 4 1 1 2019 8 1 0 As of 20th December 2023

As well as numerous caps and goals for Japan at Under 21s level, the striker has also won three senior international caps for his country, and scored his first goal for the Samurai Blue in a 5-0 win over Syria in World Cup qualifying earlier this year.

Described as a "fox in the box" forward, Mosoya may also offer something different to the Black Cats' current attacking options, who operate in something of a winger/striker role.

Even so, with a contract at Kashiwa Reysol that is not set to expire until January 2027, this is a deal that will require some negotiation from Sunderland, if they are to pull it off.