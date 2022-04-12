Who is Manor Solomon? The man Fulham have chosen to replace Fabio Carvalho

Fulham are closing in on their Fabio Carvalho replacement before promotion to the Premier League is even secured after entering negotiations with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for Manor Solomon.

As first reported by John Percy of The Telegraph, Solomon could be set for Craven Cottage next season, with a £7 million move being discussed.

He would be the like-for-like replacement for teen sensation Carvalho, who will head to Liverpool next season after the Cottagers agreed a fee with the Reds before his contract expires this summer.

Who is Solomon though and where has he been?

A 22-year-old who can play in either the number 10 role or as a winger, Solomon is an Israeli international with 28 caps to his name and he started his career at Maccabi Petah Tikva in his home country.

After eight goals in 68 league games, Solomon made the move to Shakhtar in the winter of 2019, having paid £5.4 million for his services according to transfermarkt.

Solomon has been featuring for the Ukrainian giants in European competition on a regular basis, scoring twice against Real Madrid last season in the UEFA Champions League.

And when it comes to this season, Solomon had scored four times in 26 appearances in all competitions before the winter break – and since then he has not played any club football due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Fulham are looking to take advantage of the situation by offering Solomon a way out of the country on a permanent basis, and it looks like they’re close to getting their man.