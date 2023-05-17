It has been another outstanding season for Luton Town in the Championship.

Despite losing Nathan Jones to Southampton in November, the Hatters reached the play-offs for a second consecutive season.

Rob Edwards has led the Hatters to the play-off final after turning round a first leg deficit to beat Sunderland 2-0 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, with a 3-2 aggregate victory sealing their place at Wembley.

It is incredible achievement despite operating on a lower budget than many of their second tier rivals and it would be no surprise to see the club do more shrewd business this summer whichever division they are in.

With the summer transfer window around the corner, we looked at who the Hatters' highest paid player is.

Who is Luton Town's highest earner?

According to Capology, the Hatters' highest paid player currently is midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, earning £30,000 a week and £1,560,000 a year.

This is considerably higher than any other member of the squad, but Nakamba is on loan from Aston Villa and it is likely that the Premier League side are still paying a considerable amount of his wages.

It is perhaps no surprise that Nakamba's wages are high given that Villa reportedly paid more than £11 million when signing him from Club Brugge in August 2019.

The 29-year-old was a regular in his first season at Villa Park, helping the club to secure Premier League survival, but he has fallen out of favour in recent years and he was allowed to depart for Kenilworth Road in January.

Nakamba has made 18 appearances for the Hatters so far, featuring in all but one game since his arrival at the club when he was rested against Hull City on the final day of the season.

He has played a crucial role in Luton's promotion posh and his performances have been praised by Edwards.

"He's been brilliant, I keep joking about it, but I'm serious as well, I keep telling everyone and I say it to the lads, he's my favourite player in world football at the moment," Edwards told talkSPORT earlier this month, quoted by Luton Today.

"He can do what he wants, he's been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home.

"He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, he trains exactly how he plays.

"He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he's been the real bit of glue that's brought us together.

"He's made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he’s been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it.

"His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he's been top."

Luton's highest contracted player is midfielder Henri Lansbury, earning £10,385 a week and £540,000 a year, as per Capology.

The 32-year-old has had an injury-disrupted season this year, making just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Lansbury, who joined the club in 2021 after a spell with Bristol City, had an operation on a thigh injury in December, missing almost four months.

But even when fit, Lansbury has struggled for game time, making just two substitute appearances under Edwards.

Lansbury is out of contract in the summer and it would be no surprise to see one of their highest earners depart, particularly if he is not part of Edwards' plans moving forward.