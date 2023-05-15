Luton Town have everything to play for as they wait for tomorrow's play-off semi-final second leg clash against Sunderland, with the Black Cats running out as 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

The Hatters finished the campaign in third place, ending the 2022/23 season on a 14-game unbeaten run to ensure they will possess the home advantage for this second leg.

Whilst we wait and see whether or not a trip to Wembley is on the cards for the Luton faithful, here we take a look at who Luton's club record signing is and if they have lived up to their price tag.

Who is Luton Town's club record signing?

Luton keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to recruitment and the finances associated with it, however, reports at the time suggested that Carlton Morris cost around the £2 million mark when he arrived last summer.

Former Town boss Nathan Jones also revealed earlier in the season that the Hatters had broken their transfer record when it came to the forward's addition from Barnsley.

The Bedfordshire outfit have forked out a seven-figure fee on an individual transfer just twice in their history, with Simon Sluga arriving for around £1.3 million when he joined from HNK Rijeka ahead of the club's return to the Championship.

Morris arrived after what had already been a rather productive summer for the Hatters, with Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow already joining for decent fees, whilst the likes of Ethan Horvath, Louie Watson and Luke Freeman also arrived at Kenilworth Road.

Has Carlton Morris' record-breaking move to Luton Town proven successful?

There will not be one Luton fan out there that will answer this question no, as it has been a fantastic campaign for the 27-year-old who has managed to find the back of the net 20 times in the Championship.

He has helped Luton take their performance to another level after reaching the play-offs last year, with his ability to hold the ball up, take on a man and combine with Elijah Adebayo, making him an ideal frontman in Rob Edwards' preferred system.

Emerging as one of the division's best attackers this season, he has already justified his price tag and if there was any interest in him, his valuation would now be sky-high.

Morris will be hoping his season can get even better tomorrow evening, with a spot at Wembley still up for grabs.