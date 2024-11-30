Leeds United are among a number of clubs who are interested in signing Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller.

Newcastle United have currently emerged as front-runners in the race to sign the in-demand Scottish prodigy from Motherwell. TBR Football report that the Magpies are huge admirers of the highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder, along with Celtic.

The list of interested suitors appears to be growing by the game, with the report also stating interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Leeds.

But just who is the latest Leeds target? We have taken a look, here.

Lennon Miller's career so far

Miller began his career in the youth system at Motherwell from the age of around seven. He attended Coltness High School in Wishaw, where his PE teacher rated Miller more highly than other future elite players he had seen as adolescents, including David Turnbull.

Having since risen through the club’s academy ranks to become a key part of their first-team setup, he was always destined for great things. He was into a footballing family with his father, Lee Miller, also enjoying a notable professional career, which undoubtedly influenced Lennon's passion for the game from an early age.

Miller quickly became one of Motherwell's most promising young talents. His development through Motherwell's youth system was rapid, marked by technical quality but, crucially, a maturity beyond his years. That is why he is widely regarded as one of the best young footballers in Scottish football.

He burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in August 2022, becoming the youngest player in a major competition in Scottish football across the club's 138-year history. It came as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 home victory over Inverness CT in the Scottish League Cup six days after his 16th birthday on 31 August 2022.

Since then, the Scotland U-21 international has racked up a total of 56 appearances for Motherwell, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in the process. Primarily a central midfielder, Miller operates in a deep-lying playmaker role but has the versatility to play further forward when required. His positional intelligence allows him to dictate the tempo of games, often dropping deep to receive the ball and initiate attacks with his impressive range of passing in the build-up phase.

Lennon Miller's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (29/11/24) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 5 0 0 2023/24 32 1 3 2024/25 19 4 4

He's known for his ability to break the lines with incisive, forward-thinking passes while also being comfortable driving forward with the ball at his feet. Miller's composure in possession, vision, and tactical awareness are standout attributes, which have earned him plaudits despite his young age.

Defensively and physically, he is developing all the time, with his primary strength in his ability to control the midfield with his ball retention and distribution. He started all of Motherwell's Premiership matches at the start of the 2023/24 season but was sent off for a last-man challenge in the eighth round of fixtures against Livingston.

This season has been his best yet, taking huge strides in his development, and highlighting further why he is such an exciting talent. Stuart Kettlewell has entrusted him with heightened responsibility this season when Paul McGinn and Stephen O'Donnell were unavailable due to injury, 18-year-old Miller was named as team captain for Motherwell in the semi-final of the 2024/25 Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park.

It was his first senior appearance at the national stadium, and he helped his side take the lead against Rangers, but they ultimately lost 2-1. It also won't be long before Miller is making his senior debut for the national team, having rapidly moved up through the age groups with games at U-16, 17, 19, and 21 level.

Why Leeds are one of many sides interested in Motherwell's Lennon Miller

Still in the early stages of his career, Miller has already gained significant first-team experience, showcasing the potential to become a cornerstone of Motherwell's midfield for years to come. At the same time, his development trajectory always suggested that he could soon attract interest from clubs beyond the Scottish Premiership.

Given his ability, and potential to get better, most connected to Motherwell accept that Miller will take the next step in his career at some point. The 18-year-old has emerged as the brightest talent in Scottish football since establishing himself as a regular in the first-team last season.

With even more impressive displays this term, it is no real surprise that the teenager is attracting such attention, having broken into Motherwell's senior side and taken it by storm in the current campaign - scoring four goals and assisting a further four from midfield.

He's proven at Motherwell this season that he's ready for first-team football at almost any level in Europe, wherever that may be in 2025. Which is why Leeds are reportedly keen to sign one of Scotland's brightest sparks ahead of both Celtic and Rangers, with that pair regularly hoovering up the brightest talent at early development stages.

The Motherwell talent is believed to be on the verge of a call-up to Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad and is believed to be valued at around £5 million, according to TBR Football. That would make him the most expensive player in the Fir Park club’s history after David Turnbull’s £3 million departure to Celtic in 2020.

From Leeds’ perspective, Miller would be brought in with the future in mind, and the club have aggressively targeted younger players in recent years, so he would fit that strategy. Plus, even if they do agree to a deal in January, Motherwell will try to ensure that Miller is loaned back for the remainder of the season, which could actively suit Leeds.

Perhaps the big advantage the Whites would have over any rivals is that they may offer Miller a quicker pathway into the first-team over the next few years, with Miller likely to be a Premier League player one day.