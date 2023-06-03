Leicester City’s Premier League stint has come to an end after what was a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign for the Midlands outfit.

The Foxes suffered relegation to the Championship after nearly a decade in the top flight.

Despite victory over West Ham on the final day, Dean Smith’s side were unable to make their way out of the bottom three.

Preparations will now be underway for building a side capable of bouncing straight back into the Premier League with promotion next season.

Who is Leicester City’s highest earner?

According to figures from Capology, Jamie Vardy is the club’s highest earner with an estimated weekly salary worth £140,000.

Vardy has been with the club since 2012 and has played a significant role in the success that Leicester has enjoyed over the last 10 years.

The striker had an underwhelming campaign, scoring just three goals from 37 league appearances.

That was his lowest return since the 2014-15 season, when he contributed five goals to the team’s 14th place finish in the table.

The 36-year-old’s current contract runs until the summer of 2024, meaning he is now entering the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether he will continue beyond next summer, but he is set to become one of the best paid players in the Championship, with his annual salary equalling an estimated £14.5 million.

Who are Leicester City’s other high earners?

The likes of James Maddison, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho are some of Leicester’s other highest earners.

Maddison and Evans both reportedly earn over £100K a week, with estimated salaries of £110,000 and £100,000 a week respectively.

Evans’ contract is set to expire this summer and it remains to be seen whether he will be retained following relegation to the second tier.

Meanwhile, Maddison’s future at Leicester is up in the air with reports suggesting he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Iheanacho is reportedly earning £80,000 a week, with a contract until 2024.

The Nigerian signed with the Foxes in 2017 and has been a key part of the side up until this season where he made just 11 starts.

The 26-year-old scored just five goals as the club finished 18th in the Premier League table.

Other high earners such as Ryan Bertrand (£80,000), Youri Tielemans (£35,000), Caglar Soyuncu (£45,000) and Nampalys Mendy (£55,000) are all set to depart the club as free agents this summer.