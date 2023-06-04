Leeds United will be playing Championship football once again next season. They have been relegated from the Premier League after a 4-1 final day defeat to Spurs.

The Whites are planning for life back in the Championship after a three-year stint in the top flight, which saw Leeds finish ninth, 17th, and 19th.

Leeds ended the season with Sam Allardyce in charge and conceded the most goals (78) in the Premier League in the process of being relegated.

They have dropped down to the second tier alongside Leicester City and Southampton.

Multiple players will likely depart Elland Road this summer, with their wage bill likely to be fairly sizeable for the Championship.

Who is Leeds United’s highest earner?

According to figures taken from Capology, the club’s highest earner is Spanish international forward Rodrigo.

The striker reportedly earns £100,000 per week, albeit it is unclear just how much of that will be cut now that relegation has been confirmed.

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Rodrigo is into the final year of his contract. The 32-year-old has been with Leeds since 2020, but had his best season during the most recent campaign. He scored 15 goals and assisted a further two in 35 games in all competitions.

It is likely that his contract situation will attract suitors, alongside the fact he has had a very good campaign in spite of relegation. He is someone Leeds will probably look to cash-in on.

How big is Leeds United’s wage bill?

Leeds' wage bill is currently £56,420,000 gross per year, which averages at 2,350,833 per year per player.

The average weekly salary per player at Leeds is £45,208, with the Whites averaging £1,085,000 gross per week on wages.

Other high earners include Jack Harrison, Weston McKennie (on loan from Juventus), Patrick Bamford, and Georginio Rutter; all earn in excess of £70,000 per week.

How is Leeds United’s wage bill likely to change this summer?

Not only does every player have an automatic salary cut clause included in their contract, but many are likely to depart for pastures new.

Leeds have multiple international players within their squad, and a lot of them will be in need of top flight football for the good of their careers, both short and long-term.

However, they should also be able to retain some of their stars, given the wage reduction, and also recruit well, with Leeds having better resources than the majority of the Championship and thus likely to be able to offer higher wages than the majority, if not all, of the division.