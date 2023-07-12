Leeds United are in talks with Brentford over signing Lee Dykes to the club this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites are eyeing the technical director as part of their re-shuffle behind the scenes at Elland Road.

Prospective new owners 49ers Enterprises are still awaiting EFL approval to officially finalise their takeover of the club.

The US outfit are set to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in the club to take full control of the Yorkshire side.

As part of their potential plans for the club following the takeover, Dykes is being targeted as a potential arrival as sporting director at Elland Road.

Who is Lee Dykes?

Dykes is a recruitment chief that has worked with the Bees for four years, joining the club in 2019.

He has helped the club on their rise from the Championship to the Premier League.

Dykes’ first involvement with the London club was as their head of recruitment, before later becoming their technical director.

He has worked alongside Thomas Frank to build a side capable of earning their place in the top flight.

Since gaining promotion, the club has gone from strength to strength, finishing 13th and ninth in their two seasons in the Premier League so far.

Brentford have received a lot of plaudits for their work in the transfer market in recent years, which will be an area of expertise that Leeds look to bring into the fold.

Dykes would be the replacement to Victor Orta, who was the director of football at the club until April.

The Spaniard was heavily involved in the recruitment process, as well as the hiring of managers such as Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsh and Javi Gracia.

Dykes started his career in football with Notts County, working as their head opposition assessment and player recruitment scout.

The Englishman has since moved to the likes of Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United and Bury before moving to Brentford.

He also has a UEFA A licence badge and is the founder of a data system known as The Effective Score.

Would Lee Dykes be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Dykes is an extremely experienced figure behind the scenes and would be a great get for Leeds.

He has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting the high regard in which he is thought of among the industry.

Dykes was considered as a potential replacement to Fabio Paratici, who held the same role at White Hart Lane up until earlier this year.

Leeds are in need of a refresh behind the scenes, and the arrival of 49ers Enterprises as new owners represents a great opportunity for them to bring in a new face to head-up the recruitment process at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has already been appointed as manager, but the German has experience working under a structure similar to this, which will be an advantage.

Farke previously worked with Stuart Webber at Norwich City, who has also been linked with taking a role at Leeds