Larne striker Lee Bonis is attracting interest from a number of English clubs ahead of the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are all interested in Bonis, while The Sun claim that Derby County are leading the race for his signature, with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United also keeping tabs.

Bonis could be available for around £300,000 this summer and the Rams may launch a bid despite having missed out on the League One play-offs.

Who is Lee Bonis?

Bonis has emerged on the transfer radar of clubs across the EFL after an outstanding season for Northern Irish outfit Larne, scoring 16 goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club in a £100,000 switch from Portadown last year, helped Larne to their first ever Irish Premiership title this season.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is in no doubt that his star front man has the attributes to succeed in England.

"My honest answer is that I think Lee has the capabilities to get across the water," Lynch told the Belfast Telegraph in March.

"I wouldn’t be able to stick my neck out and say at what level, but I think he has all the attributes that League One teams would be looking for — big, strong, physical, athletic, scores goals.

"Are there elements of Lee’s game that need improved? Yes, 100%. Does he need to learn the game a little bit more? Yes. Technically, can he get a little bit better? Yes. But the one thing that goes in his favour is how hard he works at his game and how willing he is to learn."

However, Lynch insisted that the club will not allow Bonis to depart unless they receive a suitable offer, revealing their valuation is around £300,000.

"I don’t think you would get Lee for anything less than £300,000. I think you need to flip that back and ask can potential clubs afford not to look at someone like Lee? In today’s market, £300,000 to a League One club isn’t a huge amount of money," Lynch said.

"There are kids going across the water now at 16 and clubs are paying £150,000 in development money, so £300,000 for someone who is going to go into your first team and potentially score goals is a steal."

Who will win the race for Lee Bonis?

Derby seem to be the leading contenders at this point, but they could miss out if a Championship club make an offer for Lynch and they are unlikely to be able to compete financially with second tier sides.

A move to Wigan also seems unlikely given the Latics' ongoing financial concerns, but Bonis has no shortage of suitors and it will be tough for Larne to keep hold of him this summer.

Bonis is clearly a highly-rated player with a lot of potential and it would be no surprise if he replicated his prolific goalscoring form in the EFL next season.

With interest growing in his services, this transfer race is one to watch this summer.