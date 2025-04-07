Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw is reportedly catching the eye of a number of Premier League and Championship clubs after an impressive breakthrough season in senior football.

It is set to be a nervous end to the season for Bristol Rovers, who currently sit 20th in the League One table, just three points above the relegation zone with five games remaining, but the emergence of Shaw has been one of the main positives during an incredibly disappointing campaign at the Memorial Stadium.

League One table (as it stands 6th April) Team P GD Pts 17 Mansfield Town 40 -9 47 18 Northampton Town 41 -17 46 19 Wigan Athletic 39 -4 45 20 Bristol Rovers 41 -25 42 21 Burton Albion 40 -18 39 22 Crawley Town 41 -30 36 23 Cambridge United 41 -25 35 24 Shrewsbury Town 40 -32 29

Despite the Gas' perilous predicament towards the bottom of the table, Shaw has been trusted to feature regularly in recent months, and it seems his performances have not gone unnoticed, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley are all keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

The trio have reportedly scouted Shaw in recent weeks and were again present to watch him in action during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers as they weigh up a potential summer move.

According to Nixon, the Gas "may cash in" on Shaw in the summer as his list of suitors increases, and the decision could come down to the midfielder, who "will look for the best chance to play and progress".

Kofi Shaw's breakthrough season at Bristol Rovers

Shaw spent time on the books of West Bromwich Albion before joining Bristol Rovers, and he quickly impressed in the youth ranks at the Memorial Stadium, resulting in him winning the club's Under-18 Player of the Season award last term.

As a reward for his strong performances in the academy, Shaw was handed his senior debut for the Gas on the final day of last season as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic, and his first-team involvement continued at the start of this campaign.

Shaw netted his first goal for Rovers in their 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur U21s in the EFL Trophy in August, and Aston Villa and Leeds United were both said to be tracking his progress in September.

While Shaw was making an impact in the cup competitions, opportunities in League One remained limited for the midfielder, so former manager Matt Taylor allowed him to join National League side Yeovil Town on loan in October, but before he made the move to Huish Park, the Gas tied him down to a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Shaw quickly became a regular in the Glovers' starting line-up, and aged 18 years and 17 days, he became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer when he got on the scoresheet in the 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool United in December.

Another goal followed shortly after for Shaw as he found the back of the net in the 2-1 defeat at Forest Green Rovers on New Year's Day, but it would prove to be a day of mixed emotions as he also received the first red card of his career later in the game.

After making 16 appearances for Yeovil, Shaw returned to his parent club in mid-February, and while he initially had to wait for his chance, he has started each of the last six league games, but he has not quite been able to help Rovers pull clear of safety just yet, with Inigo Calderon's side losing their previous five matches.

Inigo Calderon's glowing Kofi Shaw verdict