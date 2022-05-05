Who is Koffi Djidji? The man linked with a summer transfer move to Fulham

With their promotion to the Premier League as champions secured, the rumour mill has already started to turn for Fulham.

The latest player they are being linked with a move to the Championship winners is dual French and Ivorian citizen Koffi Djidji.

With a season in the top-flight ahead, and Tim Ream’s future with the club unclear, making additions at centre-back could be a wise move for the Cottagers this summer.

Here, we’ve looked into Djidji’s career with the intention of letting you decide whether or not he would be a good addition to Marco Silva’s squad.

Djidji’s career

Djidji began his career at Nantes, where he joined as an under-18.

The centre-back went on to make his first team debut for the Ligue 2 outfit in 2012, and would spend six years with the first team and make 111 appearances for the club, the majority of which came in Ligue 1.

In 2018/19, his performances earned him a loan move to Italian Serie A side Torino with an option to buy.

This option was exercised after Djidji made 17 appearances for Torino that campaign.

So far, the 29 year old has gone on to make 66 appearances for the Italian club, where his contract is due to expire in 2023.

When looking at this number, it must be taken into account that he spent a portion of the 2020/21 season on loan at Crotone in Serie A.

Good signing for the Cottagers?

With Fulham potentially needing centre-back’s then, Djidji is certainly a player that could come in and do a job.

The 29-year-old has extensive top-flight experience of football in some of Europe’s most elite leagues, and this is certainly something that would benefit Fulham as they attempt to stay up.

Given that his contract is due to expire in 2023, too, Torino may want to sell the defender this summer and cash in on him whilst they still can – if they cannot agree a new deal, of course.