Sunderland are on the hunt for a new head coach after they surprisingly announced the departure of Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

Just one hour after Michael Duff's exit from Swansea City, one which wasn't exactly a huge shock, Mowbray was also gone from his post at a Championship side, but the 60-year-old found the Black Cats just three points off the play-off spots at the time of his exit.

Results though have seemingly not played a factor in Mowbray's dismissal and it is more to do with comments made about the recruitment of Sunderland's strikers over the summer that has seen owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus make a change, and now a fresh face is set to arrive who will be able to work more comfortably within the sporting director model and developing young talent.

And one of the names that has been linked by talkSPORT as being on the club's shortlist is 43-year-old Julien Sablé, who is currently the assistant manager of Nice in France - and ironically is the right-hand man to Francesco Farioli, who Sunderland were keen on over the summer before sticking with Mowbray.

Did Julien Sablé have a significant playing career?

Before becoming a coach, Sablé did have a solid career in French football as a defensive midfielder, and he even played under-21's football for his national side.

Sablé started his career out at Saint-Etienne, where he racked up over 300 league appearances and played regular football at the top two levels of the French pyramid before moving on to RC Lens in 2007.

Team Year Joined Year Departed Appearances Goals Saint-Etienne 1997 2007 303 9 RC Lens 2007 2009 28 0 OGC Nice 2009 2012 90 0 Bastia 2012 2014 44 0

He then played 90 times in the league for Nice, who he is now the assistant manager of, before ending his career with Bastia in 2014 - he quickly moved into coaching though with the first ever club that he played for.

How has Julien Sablé's coaching career gone?

Sablé returned to Saint-Etienne in 2015 to manage the club's B-team and then their under-19's, but in 2017 he stepped up briefly to become the first-team interim manager, but in the six matches that he took charge of, he failed to win any.

Nevertheless, Sablé was named as the assistant to Jean-Louis Gasset when he arrived as head coach, and he would go on to be the right-hand man of two more managers at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard before becoming interim boss once more in 2021.

That would be for just one match though - which was a 2-0 defeat to Reims - before he assisted Pascal Dupraz for the next year, and in December 2022 he landed the role of head coach of OGC Nice's B-team, who play in the fifth tier of French football, but he was only in that position for a month as he made the move up to the senior setup as Didier Digard's assistant.

Since the summer, he has been the assistant of Farioli as Nice sit second behind PSG in the standings, and Sunderland will be well aware of Sablé if they have been keeping tabs on how well the Italian has been doing across the English Channel, and perhaps that is why he is on their shortlist with Will Still.