Not many - Norwich fans included - would have expected academy graduate Jonathan Rowe to have burst out onto the scene in the manner that he has done this season.

A disappointing last campaign for the Canaries saw them struggle to a 13th-placed finish in the second-tier last season - their worst for five years, and their second worst since their League One title win all the way back in 2009/10.

There weren't many shining lights; Rowe included, as he made just three appearances for Norwich in a season that had many fans feeling down. But a revitalised team has seen them rise to third after an unbeaten start, and with Rowe scoring four goals in four games, he's the talk of the town.

Who is Jonathan Rowe?

Jonathan Rowe was born on April 30, 2003, where he played grassroots football at AFC Wembley as a 10-year-old before Canaries scouts spotted his talents.

Having joined Norwich City as an 11-year-old, Rowe shone in the youth academy in East Anglia, being nominated for awards such as the Premier League 2's Player of the Month in December 2021 - and that was enough for Dean Smith to award him with a first-team debut in the midst of their dismal 2021/22 campaign in a 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Featuring 12 times for the Canaries that campaign, he could've been expected to play more minutes last season - though only three games transpired, leaving the winger in the dark over his future at Carrow Road.

However, after being given a chance to shine at the start of this season by David Wagner, Rowe has shot out of the blocks - with four goals in his first four games of the season under the German.

What stats has Jonathan Rowe produced this season?

In just 211 minutes of the Championship, Rowe has notched three goals from just 0.6xG, as per Fbref - which shows his increased proficiency in front of goal.

11 progressive carries in those three games means that he's a threat both going forward and when it comes to finishing in the box - making him a defender's nightmare from all angles.

He's taken the reins from Onel Hernandez and the departed duo of Aaron Ramsey and Kieran Dowell in the final third, and Christos Tzolis' loan out from the club means that it's currently Rowe and Swiss marquee signing Christian Fassnacht running the wings - not a bad combination to have when it comes to achieving Championship promotion.

Being played off the left-wing, Rowe could make a name for himself similar to other English wingers who have had to bide their time in the English Championship before taking off - in a similar sense to Nathan Tella last season at Burnley, this could well be Rowe's breakthrough season if he continues his early season form.

Jonathan Rowe's goals for Norwich

Arguably the best of his goals so far this season, Rowe nabbed a superb curling effort against Millwall on Sunday afternoon after some neat build-up play with Gabriel Sara and Ashley Barnes.

Another deft header against promotion favourites Southampton brought him his second league goal of the season - and it proved the winger isn't just good with his feet.