Burnley and Rangers will both be keen to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Clarets are currently preparing for a return to the Premier League after coasting to promotion last month.

Rangers meanwhile will be looking to launch a sustained bid for the Scottish Premiership title after finishing runners-up to arch-rivals Celtic in each of the past two campaigns.

With the transfer window set open soon, both of these clubs have already been linked with moves for a number of players.

One of the individuals who is on the radar of Burnley and Rangers is Joel Piroe.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World in March, the Clarets and the Gers are keeping tabs on Piroe ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Burnley and Rangers could face competition from Middlesbrough in this particular pursuit as they are also interested in the forward.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Piroe's career to date while also assessing his performances for Swansea in the 2022/23 season.

Joel Piroe began his career at PSV, and played regularly for their reserve outfit Jong PSV.

After scoring 11 goals in 29 games in the Eerste Divisie (Dutch second-tier) in the 2018/19 campaign, Piroe was loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam in the following term.

The Dutchman went on to make 18 league appearances for Sparta before returning to PSV.

Only deployed on 14 occasions by PSV's senior side during the following campaign, Piroe eventually opted to secure a permanent departure from the club as he joined Swansea in 2021.

In his debut season with the Swans, Piroe managed to produce a host of impressive performances in the Championship.

As well as scoring 22 goals at this level, Piroe also chipped in with six assists for his Swansea team-mates.

How did Joel Piroe get on for Swansea during the 2022/23 season?

Piroe made his first appearance of the 2022/23 season in Swansea's clash with Rotherham United in July.

A slow start to the term resulted in the 23-year-old failing to find the back of the net in the club's opening five league games.

Piroe managed to get off the mark for Swansea in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the end of August and went on to deliver the goods on a regular basis during the remainder of the term.

The forward scored 19 goals in the Championship, and also scored once in the FA Cup in Swansea's meeting with Bristol City.

Piroe also chipped in with two assists.

During Swansea's meeting with Burnley in October, Piroe was shown the first red card of his spell with the Welsh side in the 74th minute of this fixture.

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable to make a difference in an attacking sense in the Championship, Piroe may now be ready for a fresh challenge, and thus it will be interesting to see whether Burnley or Rangers opt to step up this particular pursuit.