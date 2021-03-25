Who is Jerry Yates? The man attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and clubs in the Championship are already plotting their potential targets.

With finances likely to be scarce it’s likely that teams in the second tier will be looking down the football pyramid for potential bargains as they look for players who can help them to enjoy a successful season next time around.

One player who is already attracting attention is Jerry Yates.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Blackpool striker is attracting the attention of Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City.

But who is Jerry Yates? We take a look.

Born in Doncaster in Novemver 1996, the young forward started his career with Rotherham United where he came through the youth ranks with the South Yorkshire side before making his senior debut in April 2015 in a clash with Birmingham City.

In order to build up his senior level experience he spent time with Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town on loan before leaving the Millers last summer in favour of a move to Blackpool whom he joined for an undisclosed fee.

Since then Yates has really hit the ground running after scoring 16 goals and creating four more for the Tangerines as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

As well as his obvious goalscoring talent, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has hailed his contribution this term, telling the Blackpool Gazette: “Jerry is not just in the team for his goalscoring contribution, he brings other things as well to the team.

“He brings a lot of endeavour, energy and with the way we want to press and counter-press he’s really vital to that.” Yates certainly appears to be the overall package and based on his performances this term it seems like no surprise that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are sniffing around him. One thing we do know is that if Blackpool fail to go up it could be tricky to keep hold of their star man.