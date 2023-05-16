Hull City earned a mid-table finish in the Championship this season under Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers were embroiled in a relegation battle when the 38-year-old took charge of the first team squad midway through the campaign.

But Rosenior steered the team clear of the bottom three and into safety, ensuring their place in the second division for another year.

Who is Hull City’s highest earner?

According to figures from Capology, Karl Darlow is the highest earner at the club.

The goalkeeper is currently on loan from Newcastle United, but Hull are reportedly interested in making the move permanent this summer.

Darlow reportedly earns £30,000 a week with Hull, although it is unclear how much is being paid by the Championship side and how much by his parent club.

However, it is an indication of what kind of salary the shot stopper may be seeking as part of a permanent move to the MKM Stadium.

In terms of full-time members of the first team squad, Ozan Tufan is the highest earner with a reported salary of £21,538 a week.

The midfielder was signed last summer as part of an ambitious transfer window under new owner Acun Ilicali.

Tufan’s contract runs until 2025, meaning he still has two more seasons with the club under his current terms.

How big is Hull City’s wage bill?

Hull’s wage bill is reportedly worth £271,038 a week, equating to roughly £14 million a year.

The average salary in the Tigers’ first team squad equates to £9,680 a week.

Other high earners in the team include the likes of Oscar Estupinan and Jean Michael Seri, who both also arrived at the club last summer in deals that run until 2025.

Darlow’s salary accounts for up to 11 per cent of the entire wage bill.

That the highest earners in the club are all recent signees also indicates that the trajectory of the team’s spending on wages is only going upwards as they look to build a team capable of earning Premier League promotion.

How will Hull City’s wage bill change this summer?

It is likely that Hull will look to increase their spending on wages even further this summer.

The potential addition of Darlow on a permanent basis could only just be the beginning of introducing even further high earners, with the ambition clear that top flight football is the long-term aim at the MKM Stadium.