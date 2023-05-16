Huddersfield Town have had a fair bit of good news to shout about in recent months.

The return of Neil Warnock always looked as though it was going to pay off considering his track record and perhaps more importantly for the long term, Kevin Nagle is on course to take control of the Terriers.

With Dean Hoyle stepping back from the day-to-day running of the club, it feels as though the West Yorkshire outfit will benefit from having a new owner at the helm.

The completion of the takeover would improve the mood further at the John Smith's Stadium and may give the club a decent amount of momentum going into the summer transfer window.

Considering the number of loanees they brought in during the 2022/23 campaign and the number of players they have out of contract, they look set to endure a pretty busy window and it remains to be seen what kind of budget Nagle will give to Warnock's successor.

With the club previously in danger of being relegated to League One, they will surely be conscious of the need to keep their wage bill as low as they possibly can, not just so they can abide by the EFL's financial rules but also to give them the best chance of remaining afloat financially for the long term.

Sticking to this theme of finances, we take a look at players who are earning the highest wage at Huddersfield, with this information coming courtesy of Capology.

How much is Matt Lowton on?

They have revealed that Lowton is the player earning the highest salary at the club (£25,000 per week), although he's only a loanee and you'd think parent club Burnley are paying a decent chunk of that during his temporary stay in West Yorkshire.

Perhaps the size of his wage is to be expected considering he was previously in the Premier League with the Clarets but he will probably need to take a big pay cut this summer to join another club with his deal at Turf Moor expiring this summer.

Which other Huddersfield Town players are on big money?

Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg, meanwhile, are said to be earning £18,462 per week.

The latter signed a new deal last summer to extend his stay at the club until next year but the former is currently on course to leave for free in less than two months.

At 32, he's still a valuable player but may need to reduce his wages by a considerable amount if he wants to stay at his current side.

Connor Mahoney, Tino Anjorin, Jack Rudoni, Jordan Rhodes, Martyn Waghorn, and Tomas Vaclik are the other first-teamers that are earning £10,000 or more - but Anjorin and Waghorn are returning to their loan clubs and Vaclik can be released.

Rudoni is certainly someone worth paying a big amount to because he's a promising player and could potentially be sold for a decent amount of money in the future.