Huddersfield Town will be plying their trade in the Championship next season after Neil Warnock helped turn around their 22/23 campaign.

The Terriers were hurtling towards relegation before Warnock was appointed as manager of the Yorkshire club, with the experienced campaigner producing yet another miracle.

The club at one stage were eight points adrift of safety, before an impressive run of one defeat in their last ten saw them finish comfortably above the bottom three by nine points.

However, the season will most definitely serve as a reminder to the new ownership that lessons need to be learned to avoid another poor campaign.

The club will most definitely need to get things right off the pitch, ensuring recruitment allows the new manager to build upon strong foundations laid by Carlos Corberan and Warnock.

The same can't be said for previous years, though, with the club still picking up the pieces from poor spending during their Premier League years between 2017 and 2019.

Who is Huddersfield Town's record signing?

It's unlikely that the club will be spending close to what they did on this particular player any time soon. In fact, it's one of the key reasons as to why their budget has been reduced to that of bottom half Championship team in recent years.

Norwich City have been able to utilise Premier League money to fund promotion winning campaigns, but the same cannot be said for the Terriers.

The club spent in the region of £50m in 2017 and £45m in 2018 on several players who struggled for the Yorkshire side.

The likes of Alex Pritchard, Steve Mounie and Isaac Mbenza all cost over £10m, but it was Terence Kongolo who cost the most, making him Huddersfield record signing.

The Dutchman moved to the John Smith Stadium for a reported fee of £17.5m (Sky Sports), but struggled to make an impact during his time with the club.

Signing in the January transfer window from AS Monaco initially on loan, Kongolo's move was made permanent in the summer of 2018 before leaving in the 2020 January transfer window.

Was Kongolo a success at Huddersfield Town?

Kongolo came in to Huddersfield with a big reputation at the time, having been a regular a Feyenoord before his move to Monaco in 2017. He was also a Dutch international, so there was certainly pedigree there.

However, he will serve as a reminder for the poor spending by the club in the Premier League having left after just two years and 60 appearances.

Kongolo struggled to get his career going after that and made just two appearances for Fulham after his move from the Terriers, before moving to Le Havre on loan last summer.