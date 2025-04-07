Harvey Higgins is emerging as one of the most highly regarded young forwards in the country.

At just 16 years old, the Blackburn Rovers striker has already attracted significant attention from top-tier clubs, including Arsenal, who, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, are now considering him as part of their long-term forward planning.

It’s understood the teenager could be available for a fee in the region of £1.5 million.

Harvey Higgins: The rise of Blackburn Rovers’ 16-year-old goal machine

Higgins made his debut for Blackburn’s Under-21s in December 2023 at the age of just 15, scoring in a 4-4 draw against Preston North End.

Fellow debutant Silver Eze - who has also been subject to transfer rumours from across European top flights - also featured, with head coach Mike Sheron praising the performances of both teenagers.

Prior to stepping up to the U21s, Higgins had been in prolific form at Under-16 level, scoring 12 goals in his last six appearances. These included a brace against Manchester United, a hat-trick against Derby County, another against Wolves, and a goal against Liverpool.

The forward has already trained regularly with the Under-21 squad despite still being in his GCSE year at school, and has also represented England at youth level.

Higgins previously trialled with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool at Under-7s before settling at Blackburn, where he is now regarded as a key asset within the academy.

The attention surrounding Higgins has grown rapidly, and Arsenal are not alone in their interest.

According to The Sun, clubs from Serie A are also monitoring the striker’s development.

Commercial interest has also followed on the pitch success: Higgins recently signed a contract with global sportswear brand Puma, further signalling his growing reputation.

Those close to the player describe him as physically mature for his age, with a playing style that draws early comparisons to Jamie Vardy.