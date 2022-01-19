Who is Hannes Wolf? Swansea City’s next imminent signing

Swansea City are closing in on their third significant signing of the January transfer window and unlike their previous two, they’ve gone further afield for this one.

Following Andrew Fisher and Cyrus Christie through the arrival door at the Swansea.com Stadium will be Hannes Wolf, who will join on loan for the rest of the season from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

With major transfer target Matt O’Riley of MK Dons heading to Celtic instead, Russell Martin and his transfer team have moved quickly to secure the 22-year-old Austrian, who has played seven times in the league for his club this season in Germany.

Wolf has been through the Red Bull system, swapping Salzburg for Leipzig in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €10.8 million, per transfermarkt, after scoring 16 goals in 52 Austrian top flight appearances.

It didn’t work out for Wolf at Leipzig though and after a successful loan spell last season at Monchengladbach, the attacking midfielder made the move permanently for €8.5 million in February last year.

Despite the majority of his appearances so far this season coming from the left flank, Wolf is naturally an attacking midfielder and that’s where he played at least 18 times last season for Die Fohlen.

And with Jamie Paterson’s future uncertain at the club following a contract dispute, the young Austrian will hopefully provide more creativity that is somewhat missing with the 30-year-old’s absence – Korey Smith is playing in a more advanced role currently but he has naturally in his career featured in a deeper role.

This could all lead to a permanent move down the line to Wales for Wolf, but Swansea likely cannot pay the price that Monchengladbach did nearly a year ago, so it’s a case of ‘see what happens’ in the summer in regards to that.