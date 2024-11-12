Former Liverpool player Gregory Vignal is set to be considered as a replacement for struggling Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes, as per L'Equipe.

With only one win from the team's opening 15 league games, a replacement could be on the way at QPR and the Frenchman could be the man to steer the club away from the foot of the table.

QPR have been on a terrible run of late that has seen them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their most recent defeat came in a 2-0 away loss to Leeds United. With the picture at Loftus Road currently bleak, we take a look at Vignal's career and what he could potentially bring to QPR.

Vignal moved to Liverpool from Montpellier

Having impressed as a youth player at Montpellier, then 19-year-old left-back Gregory Vignal moved to Liverpool for £500k.

He impressed in the youth setup and attempted to cement himself as the club's first choice left-back, but this proved increasingly difficult due to the presence of elite fullback John Arne Riise.

Due to his struggles for playing time, Vignal was loaned out four times during his five-year stint at Liverpool. He had spells at Bastia, Rennes, Espanyol and Rangers while contracted to the Reds, and only really nailed down a starting spot while at the Scottish giants, where he won the league and league cup in his sole season.

Despite the promise he had once shown as a youngster, Liverpool allowed Vignal's contract to expire in the summer of 2005. He left the club for Portsmouth, where he was released after one season after again failing to impress.

Vignal was sadly never able to establish himself at any club during his playing days, embarking on a journeyman career that saw him feature for 12 different teams, but only register career league appearances of 159. His final professional game came with French fourth tier side AS Beziers in 2013.

Gregory Vignal's management career so far

Vignal's career in management has also largely been understated.

He was initially an assistant reserve coach for Montpellier in the 2016/17 season, before working as an academy coach for former club Rangers. The Scottish side were arguably where he found most success in his career, so it made sense for Vignal to return.

When Rangers' women's team became a fully professional side, Vignal became head coach for one season, leaving after the expiration of his contract.

However, he was said to have played a pivotal role in establishing a professional women's outfit at the club and was acknowledged for his contribution.

After spending time coaching the academies of both Marseille and Dundee United, Vignal's most recent managerial role came with Versailles in the French third division.

However, after assuming the role following Laurent Peyrelade's sacking, he himself only lasted ten games before being dismissed.

Vignal brings experience to Queens Park Rangers

Although a potentially left-field appointment by the Hoops if it were to materialise, there is a lot to be said for Vignal's attitude and persistence when it came to never surrendering during his playing career.

The left-back had trials at multiple clubs, as well as loans at Birmingham City, Southampton and FC Kaiserslautern, all in the hope of cementing himself with one team.

Championship Table as of 12th November 2024 Position Team Games Won Drawn Lost GF:GA Points 21st Luton 15 4 3 8 17:26 15 22nd Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14:23 15 23rd Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16:28 12 24th QPR 15 1 7 7 12:25 10

As the current Championship table shows, things look pretty bleak for QPR.

The fewest goals scored in the league and already five points adrift of safety, it is safe to say Cifuentes has not done the greatest job at steadying the ship at the club and finding results.

This may be the perfect job for Vignal therefore, as his playing career was filled with ups and downs that led him to never truly settle in one place.

A team without direction may be a familiar sight for Vignal, and he would arrive not without a wealth of experience of teams across Europe. If Cifuentes is shown the door, success could come from one of the most unlikely sources, should Vignal lead QPR to a great escape.