Who is Gonçalo Ramos? The Benfica striker that Nottingham Forest are eyeing a transfer move for

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a new striker next month as Steve Cooper looks to add to his squad to help their promotion push.

The former Swansea chief has transformed the team since his appointment earlier in the campaign, although he will feel that new additions are needed if this season is to be a truly memorable one.

Bringing in a new number nine appears to be the priority and it has been reported that Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos is one of three names on Forest’s radar and here we profile the striker who could join on loan…

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks of the Portuguese giants and he has been highly regarded for some time.

When you consider the likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix are just some of the superstar talents to play for the Eagles, it shows that standards are very high at the Estádio da Luz.

Of course, Ramos has a long, long way to go before he can reach those levels but he has shown glimpses of his ability since making his debut for the club in July 2020.

It turned out to be a truly memorable day for the youngster, who scored twice after coming on in the 85th minute in a 4-0 win at Aves.

That showed the goalscoring instinct Ramos has, with the attacker known for his ability to find space in the box and cool finishing, whilst he is also mobile and capable of pressing off the ball, which prompted links with Bayern Munich.

Since then, things haven’t gone as well as the player would’ve wanted though. He had a few opportunities last season, and did well, which meant he got the chance to start the current season firmly in Jorge Jesus’ plans.

However, failure to score in the opening months saw Ramos lose his place, which is why a temporary switch could be possible in January as there are others ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, it’s clear the striker does have natural ability, as he has continued to score, and impress, for Portugal’s U21 side, who Ramos helped to the Euro U21 final last summer.

Forest have had mixed success with exciting Portuguese talents in the past, but if Ramos did arrive it would still be a deal that could excite fans given his undoubted potential.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.