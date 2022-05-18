“Who is going to pay him £27k a week” – Carlton Palmer issues his verdict on Barry Bannan’s Sheffield Wednesday future

Carlton Palmer believes that Barry Bannan will remain with Sheffield Wednesday next season.

The midfielder was one of the top performers in League One this season, scoring nine goals and earning 11 assists for the Owls.

But Darren Moore’s side finished 4th in the table and suffered play-off defeat to Sunderland so will remain in the third division for another 12 months.

The 31-year old’s future with the club had been questioned given his talents, but he does have a contract which runs until 2023.

However, Palmer believes that no club would be willing to pay Bannan the big wages that he earns at Wednesday so will remain at Hillsborough for another year.

The former midfielder believes that Bannan is capable of playing in the Championship, but insists that there are no clubs available that he could move to this summer.

“Well, let’s not kid ourselves. Right. Barry. I know Barry, he’s a lovely kid,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s a nice bloke. He’s 100% Sheffield Wednesday, he’s brilliant for Sheffield Wednesday.

“But let’s not kid ourselves, who is going to pay him £27k a week. He isn’t going anywhere.

“So him saying, ‘Oh, I’m going to commit to staying at Sheffield Wednesday.’ Yes, other clubs will be interested in him, but who’s going to pay him 27 grand a week.

“With all due respect, he’s better than the league. He’s miles better. He’s been Sheffield Wednesday’s best performer.

“He’s been brilliant since he came to Sheffield Wednesday, but he’s playing in League one, right. And he’s earning that amount of money. He’s not going anywhere.”

Moore will now have to begin preparations for another campaign in the third tier of English football.

Wednesday will be hoping to earn promotion back to the second division, having endured their first season in League One since their relegation in 2021.

It was a late, stoppage time goal from Patrick Roberts that proved costly for Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to the Black Cats.

The Verdict

Bannan has been one of the top players in League One this season and could fit right into a Championship team without issue.

But given his age and big salary it is difficult to see who would be interested in actually signing him this summer.

If the midfielder wants to play second division football again, then his best chance is to remain with Wednesday and hope they can earn promotion next season.

If Bannan can perform like he has over the last 12 months, then that will help give the team the best chance at fighting at the top of the table once again.