Birmingham City have earned their place in the Championship for another season with a mid-table finish.

John Eustace has overseen a positive first campaign at St. Andrew’s, exceeding expectations by comfortably retaining their spot in the second tier.

Going into the summer transfer window, speculation is rife over one of their key assets.

George Hall has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool and Leeds in recent months, with the 18-year-old being monitored by scouts of the Premier League sides.

Who is George Hall?

Hall has emerged as one of the standout talents in the Championship this season.

The central midfielder featured 30 times for the Blues in the league, including 13 starts.

He contributed two goals and one assist in that period, helping the team to their 17th place finish in the table.

The youngster was born in Redditch and has come through the academy at Birmingham, becoming a key part of Eustace’s side with his impressive performances.

Hall has also represented England at U19 level, making six appearances for his national team in that age group, scoring twice.

How has George Hall fared in the Championship?

Hall has stood out as one of the brightest young talents in the division, as can be highlighted by the speculation over his future.

The Birmingham academy has produced high quality talent in recent years, most notably Jude Bellingham, and Hall appears to be the next big thing.

Game time was inconsistent in the first half of the season, but by the end of the 2022-23 campaign he was cemented as a regular starter in Eustace’s side.

But with just one year remaining on his current contract, it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Would George Hall be a good signing for Leeds United or Liverpool?

It would be a big step-up to compete in the Premier League, although Leeds are currently embroiled in a relegation battle and so may be in the Championship next season.

If Leeds are relegated then the Birmingham starlet would be a big signing to help improve their chances of gaining promotion straight back.

In terms of the top flight, a move like Liverpool may not be the right time for him.

Another season or two to develop his game through consistent game time may be needed before the jump up to competing for one of the biggest teams in the country could be on the cards.