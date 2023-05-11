Birmingham City have fresh hope in the form of Tom Wagner's takeover bid.

The Championship club confirmed on Monday that the American financier had agreed a deal to purchase a 45.64% stake and St Andrew's Stadium through his subsidiary

The deal is subject to EFL approval and though Wagner has met with officials, according to John Percy from The Telegraph, he still needs to fulfill a number of their requirements including taking the owners and directors' test and showing proof of sufficient funds.

In an open letter to supporter, he has outlined his vision for the club and plans to make significant improvements to the infrastructure.

To help him do that, Wagner is reportedly turning to Garry Cook. Football Insider has claimed that discussions have been held with the 65-year-old, who was spotted alongside the new prospective owner at St Andrew's on Monday, about an executive position in what is expected to be a new-look club hierarchy.

Who is Garry Cook?

Cook was born in Birmingham but moved to American in 1985 and made his name at Nike, where he led the 'Brand Jordan' project and worked closely with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

He is best known in the UK for his three-year spell as Manchester City CEO.

He was appointed to the role in 2008 by then owner Thaksin Shinawatra and kept on after the big-money Abu Dhabi takeover, helping to put in place the foundations of the Premier League club's modern success.

As well as leading a number of commercial campaigns, overhauling the training ground and making vital changes to the infrastructure, Cook was involved in player recruitment and played a part in the arrival of the likes of Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Gareth Barry, Joleon Lescott, and Carlos Tevez.

After leaving Man City in 2011, he took a role as the UFC's executive vice president and managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa before rising to become the company's chief global brand officer but left during the 2016 cuts following WME-IMG's acquisition.

He founded i2 Global Consulting in November 2016 and has been the CEO since.

Garry Cook controversy

Though he played an important role in Man City's evolution, Cook was not without his controversies during his time at the Premier League club.

He caught flak for suggesting that captain and fans' player of the season Richard Dunne was not marketable in the Asian markets in 2008 while he has since expressed regret after being seen as an apologiser for controversial former City owner Thaksin Shinawatra.

Cook penned a letter of apology to 70 supporters clubs after being booed off the stage after slipping up and welcoming Uwe Rosler to the Manchester United Hall of Fame rather than the Manchester City Hall of Fame.

His time at the club ended when he was forced to resign from his position at the club due to allegations that he had mocked the illness of Nedum Onuoha's cancer-suffering mother.