West Bromwich Albion fans could finally be getting what they have wanted for a while - owner Guochuan Lai out of their club.

Chinese businessman Lai has been the custodian at The Hawthorns since September 2016, having purchased the Midlands outfit from Jeremy Peace for at least £175 million.

His time at the Baggies has been up and down to say the very least - West Brom have been relegated twice from the Premier League and promoted to it once in Lai's time in charge, but in recent times his absence from club matters has been gravely concerning.

Lai named himself chairman of the club in February 2022 in the wake of Valerien Ismael's departure as head coach but there has been several controversies involving him since then.

It was revealed that he took a £5 million loan out of the club during the COVID-19 pandemic to fund another business and it had not been repaid on two separate occasions and still to this day hasn't been returned, and then in late December in 2022 a £20 million loan was taken out to help with the running costs of the club.

Fan groups have been protesting over Lai's running of the club for a while now, but there could be hope in the form of Fred Chesnais.

What is the latest on a potential takeover of West Brom?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club are in talks with Fred Chesnais, who is described as a cryptocurrency investor, over a £60 million deal to buy the Baggies.

Chesnais reportedly wants to buy all of the assets, including The Hawthorns and their training ground, in a bid to take full control and get Lai away from Carlos Corberan's side.

The Mail claim that Lai is desperate to sell up and cut his losses and is refusing to put any more of his own money into the club, and transfer business this summer so far would reflect that with just one loan signing in Jeremy Sarmiento arriving and Dara O'Shea sold to Burnley for £7 million.

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy, who has been linked with Burnley and Charlton Athletic in the past, reportedly wants to buy a share of the Baggies from Lai too, but he is seeking a complete sale.

Who is Fred Chesnais?

As mentioned, the Mail describe Chesnais as a cryptocurrency investor and is the founder of Crypto Blockchain Industries, which 'provides investment services in blockchain and crypto'.

59-year-old Frenchman Chesnais was trained to be a lawyer when he was younger and was a financial advisor, legal advisor and investment banker before he joined Atari in 2001, becoming chief executive of the video game company before departing to create his own production company.

According to Crunchbase, Chesnais became a 'significant' shareholder in Atari in 2013 but he has more recently become involved in the world of cryptocurrency, setting up Crypto Blockchain Industries in January 2021.

Chesnais' net worth is currently unknown, but his Crypto Blockchain Industries company is believed to have a valuation of $136 million.