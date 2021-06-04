Who is Florian Aye? The man being linked with a transfer to Bristol City

With Famara Diedhiou departing at the end of his contract, Bristol City fans will no doubt be hoping to see a new striker arrive at Ashton Gate this summer.

Links to the likes of Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke, and Stoke City’s Sam Vokes indicated that Nigel Pearson may be looking for someone with Championship experience.

However, journalist and transfer specialist Nicolo Schira has reported that City are pursuing Brescia striker Florian Aye and have made a €2 million (£1.7m) offer for the Frenchman.

But who is Aye? And why would the Robins be interested?

The 24-year-old French striker bagged 17 goals and five assists for Brescia in 2020/21 as he helped them reach the Serie B play-offs.

While Aye’s athleticism means he is an asset in transition, inside the penalty area is where he offers a real threat with his movement and finishing meaning he’s a real handful for opposition defences.

A product of the AJ Auxerre academy, Aye made his senior debut in the 2015/16 campaign but despite featuring more regularly over the next two seasons never really found his feet at the French club.

A move to Clermont Foot would prove the perfect catalyst to kick start his career as he scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 2018/19 before leaving to join Brescia ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Aye’s first season with the Italian club was a struggle and he added just one assist as they were relegated from Serie A.

It has been a different story this season, however, and he’s become a key attacking weapon for Brescia.

Even so, with his contract set to expire next summer you feel they would be open to letting him leave should an agreeable offer come in.

Aye has revealed previously that he dreams of playing for Chelsea, so he may view a move to the Championship as a good stepping stone.