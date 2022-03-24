Who is Filip Uremović? Sheffield United’s latest signing

Sheffield United have secured somewhat of a surprise signing during the international break with the acquisition of Croatia international centre-back Filip Uremovic.

The Blades were in the market for a free agent defender due to an injury crisis at Bramall Lane, with ex-Liverpool man Andre Wisdom training with the club last week.

But Paul Heckingbottom has moved to bring in 25-year-old Uremovic on a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season – but who is he?

Uremovic started his professional career in his native Croatia with Cibalia, eventually playing in the top flight of the league system before moving on to Dinamo Zagreb, where he mainly featured for their reserves.

The defender then joined Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana in 2017, playing there for just one season before securing a switch to Russian outfit Rubin Kazan a year later.

Having played nearly four full seasons with Kazan, playing 97 times and also picking up 33 yellow cards in that time, Uremovic like many other foreign players plying their trade in Russia have now found themselves with their contracts at clubs suspended until June 30 due to the countries invasion of Ukraine.

It has meant that Uremovic has been allowed to sign for the Blades for the rest of the season, and they’re also getting an international defender for that period of time.

Uremovic was capped for the first time in 2020 in a Nations League contest against France, and in his six Croatia caps he has mainly played at right-back, so he will offer Heckingbottom some versatility.