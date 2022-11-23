Who is Evan Ferguson? The Brighton striker wanted by Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham

Evan Ferguson has been linked with a move to a number of Championship clubs recently including Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Ferguson has been lined up with a number of clubs after joining Brighton from Irish side Bohemians in January of last year.

The 18-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Seagulls but is highlight rated, so much so that several clubs are looking at bringing him into their side according to reports.

Ferguson made his international debut for Ireland as he became the fourth youngest player in their history to turn out for the senior team when he came on against Norway last week.

The youngster has made five first-team appearances already for Brighton and scored earlier this season in the League Cup against Forest Green Rovers.

It’s been an impressive start to the youngster’s career so it’s unsurprising to see him linked with several sides for a temporary move in January. According to the report in the Daily Mail, Sheffield United, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Preston North End are all following his progress as well as Bristol City, Wigan and League One Ipswich Town.

Incredibly, Ferguson made his debut for Bohemians aged 14 in a friendly against Chelsea in 2019 with the youngster going from strength to strength in recent years. Since moving to Brighton in 2021, Ferguson made his debut aged 16 in the League Cup once again when Graham Potter handed him 22 minutes against Cardiff City last season.

It’s not just his coaches that Ferguson is impressing, with Irish teammate Dara O’Shea speaking highly of the young attacker after the recent set of internationals, saying: “Evan’s an excellent talent, and he’s a top guy too, seems like his feet are firmly on the ground so I can imagine he’s going to have a long career and a good one at that.”

This adds to the words Ireland manager Stephen Kelly said about him after Ferguson was called into the senior side as a result of Scott Hogan’s injury.

“He is grounded, he seems to love playing football and it will be interesting to see how he does. To get into the first team and play regularly, he’s up against international players in that position in (Leandro) Trossard and (Danny) Welbeck, it’s not easy.

“He seems to have a very good attitude. He’s a good professional, and that will help him.”

It’s an incredible rise for Ferguson who has seemingly gone from strength to strength since arriving at Brighton.

What club he chooses will remain an interesting proposition as Brighton have had recent success with loaning their players out to clubs for further development.

The club they choose will the one they think will be best for the young striker and his development with Birmingham and Middlesbrough good destinations for that to be the case.