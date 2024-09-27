Young Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon has become the subject of interest from several Championship clubs, including Burnley, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

As per TBR, the 23-year-old's impressive performances in League One have gained the interest of these Championship clubs, including Hull City also.

Erhahon remains one of the most in-form players in the third tier, after picking up Lincoln's Player's player of the year award following 43 appearances in the Imps' play-off push last season.

Burnley and West Brom, who are both front-runners in the promotion race, are said to 'admire' the youngster, as the defensive midfielder has flourished under former Leeds United coach Michael Skubala.

The under-21 Scotland international has been labeled the best number six in League One 'by a mile' by his manager, and it comes as no surprise that clubs want to acquire his services.

Who is Ethan Erhahon? The Lincoln ace wanted by Burnley, West Brom and Norwich

The Glasgow-born central midfielder started his career with Scottish side St. Mirren, where he played in their first team from the age of 16, after breaking through the Saints' academy.

In January 2023, Erhahon had agreed to join the Imps for a reported fee of £300,000 and thus started his brilliant start to life in England.

Lincoln are looking set to earn a large profit on the midfielder after the interest, with the player still contracted with the club for more than two years.

So why is there such a rave about the 23-year-old?

At such a young age, Erhahon bossed the League One stage. He's comfortable on the ball, breaks up play excellently and has a vast passing range which would suit many Championship clubs.

He can also strike one from a distance which any six pride themselves on. He scored St. Mirren's goal of the season in the 2020/21 season.

Adding to the fact, he was awarded the Imps' player of the year award, it's no surprise that interest is at large.

Speaking to BBC Sport in May, Imps' director of football, Jez George, is expecting the club to break their club-record fee with the sale of Erhahon, eclipsing the departure of Harry Toffolo to Huddersfield Town in January 2020 for £640,000.

George said: "I don’t think clubs in the Championship will be doing their jobs properly if there wasn’t interest.

(When asked if Erhahon would become the most expensive player ever sold by the club) "I'd be amazed if he isn't when it happens.

"If the right club comes in with the right financial package for Ethan, that could be life changing, quadrupling his wages, and it is an absolutely huge number for Lincoln City - money we can (use to) overall try and strengthen in lots of different areas - then as a football club we have to look at that."

Erhahon can flourish on the Championship stage

Every Championship club interested will be eager at the prospect of signing the Scotsman.

He ticks all the boxes of what it is to be a modern number six in today's game, and has made League One look like a much lower level.

Being in the professional game since 16, will help him, as he seems to be the ultimate professional when it comes to on and off the pitch scenarios.

His performances this season, let alone last season, have brought his statistics into impressive figures just six games into the season.

Erhahon's statistics in League One so far this campaign as per FotMob Appearances 6 Long ball accuracy % (12/21) 57.1% Fouls won 12 Tackles won % (8/12) 66.7% Interceptions 15 Chances created 3

Lincoln will need to cherish the moments they have left with their brilliant number six, as come January, the likelihood is he will be a Championship player, and a deserved one at that.