Who is Dylan Levitt? The ex-Man Utd man wanted by Millwall

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt has been linked with a move to Millwall, as reported by Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 22-year-old has been playing in the Scottish Premiership this season after signing a permanent deal with Dundee United from Premier League club Manchester United.

The ball-playing midfielder spent last season on loan at the Tangerines, but wanting to secure regular first-team football, Levitt decided to join the Scottish side permanently.

Levitt is a product of the Man United academy; he made his way through in 2017, featuring for the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s, before in 2020 the midfielder went on his first loan, joining EFL side Charlton Athletic.

However, it was a frustrating loan spell, as Levitt only made five appearances for the Addicks, and he returned to United in January of that season as the loan was cut short.

A month later, Levitt was heading out on loan again, this time abroad, where he joined Croatian side NK Istra for the remaining months of the season.

After his spell in Croatia, this is where Levitt joined Dundee United for his first spell at the club. To date, the 22-year-old has played 47 times for the Tangerines, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

While at Man United, Levitt spent the majority of his time in the academy, but in the 2019/20 season, United had already qualified from their Europa League group, so then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to play several academy players for the final game against Astana.

This match saw Levitt make his one and only appearance for the Man United first team, and in that game, Levitt managed to complete 100 passes, which was more than any other player.

Despite only playing regular football since moving to Dundee United the 22-year-old has already appeared 13 times for his national side Wales. He is also part of the Wales squad that is playing in this years’ World Cup in Qatar.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Millwall facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 George Long has played for Rotherham United True False

During his time as Wales manager, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs spoke about Levitt after he added him to his international squad.

Giggs told Manchester United’s official website: “When Dylan was in the squad, we had must-win games so I couldn’t really throw him in and put him in that pressure cooker. But, in training, he’s one of the best. He’s my kind of player – a good character, quiet but tough, and he’s one that I’ll be taking a big look at over the next year or so.

“I want him to develop and if he does and, if he plays more games, then he’ll definitely be in the reckoning. He’s a really intelligent player with a good range of passing and he stands out in training in every session. As I said, it’s just a shame that I couldn’t get him on the pitch.”