According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are among a host of clubs in England and across Europe watching Everton goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks.

The Saints currently have a young stopper of their own between the sticks in Gavin Bazunu, whilst Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley have been Russell Martin's experienced understudy options this season.

Josh McNamara and Mohamed Adli are their current U-21 goalkeepers, who share the majority of their minutes in the development side, but Lukjanciks would provide competition to both the youth goalkeepers and the first-team options, too.

Douglas Lukjanciks career so far

Lukjanciks is a 16-year-old English goalkeeper born October 9th 2007. He is a talented England U-17s goalkeeper of Latvian descent, and he currently plays for the Everton academy, with most of his appearances coming in the U-18 side, during the U-18 Premier League campaign, which is a year above his normal age group.

Lukjanciks has made four appearances for England, in various age groups, most recently in the against Morocco and Norway in international friendlies at the back end of last year. He also qualifies to play for Latvia as well; however, at club level, it's claimed that Everton see him in the long-term as being a first-choice keeper for the club.

Despite his young age, Lukjanciks has already made four U18 Premier League appearances, at least three of which have come this season, facing Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Wolves. As well as playing for the Toffees youth sides, Lukjanciks has also earned the aforementioned international recognition, playing twice for the U-17 side and a further two times for the U-16 team as well.

Lukjanciks will certainly be a name to keep one eye on, especially as the summer nears and he has to make a final decision on his future. The Saints have a fantastic track-record of promoting youth and giving young talents a chance, perhaps more so than the other European-based sides currently in the running.

Everton may have "earmarked" him as a future first-team keeper, as he has been set to join their academy as a scholar at Finch Farm in July once he finishes school. Although the stopper is developing a reputation as a very exciting talent, and it seems he could have a big decision to make about his future very soon, be that to stay with the club he has been with for many years, or to seek first-team opportunities at a faster rate.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, and Billy Crellin are all in the first-team at Everton currently, whilst Fraser Barnsley and Dylan Graham are the current U-21 side's goalkeepers, and George Pickford is vying with Lukjanciks for the U-18 starting shirt.

The Daily Mail revealed that clubs across Europe are keeping an eye on Lukjanciks, with Saints potentially going up against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille and Spurs for his signature.

“Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are among a clutch of top European clubs interested in signing England Under-17 goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks this summer.

“Leverkusen, German rivals RB Leipzig and French club Marseille have all watched Lukjanciks, who is regarded as one of England’s most promising keepers and has often played above his age group, including with the national team and Everton Under-18s.

“But it is not just foreign clubs who are circling, with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Southampton regular observers of the youngster.

“Lukjanciks, who finishes school this summer, is set to join Everton’s academy as a scholar in July, but the interest from home and abroad could yet see him decide to continue his career elsewhere.”

Due to his age, Lukjanciks hasn’t yet signed a professional contract at Goodison Park, although if he were to move to Southampton or another side linked, then Everton would be entitled to compensation for the role they have played in his development.

Southampton's goalkeepers 2023/24 (all comps) Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Minutes Gavin Bazunu 36 10 47 3240 Alex McCarthy 1 0 3 90 Joe Lumley 4 2 4 360