With the transfer window drawing to a close, there is still plenty of work for clubs across the Championship to do to ensure they have fully equipped squads available for the rest of the season.

As a result, links are continuing to emerge, and one position that is of particular interest to many clubs is in attack, where the need for a consistent goalscorer remains for plenty of teams.

One name who could potentially now be drafted in to one of several Championship clubs to fill that role, is Hertha Berlin's Derry Scherhant.

According to reports from Football Insider, Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and QPR are all interested in a loan move for the 20-year-old, but just who exactly is he?

Here, we've taken a look at what you might need to know about Scherhant, ahead of his potential move to the Championship.

Who is Derry Scherhant?

Born in Berlin, Scherhant has already been on the books with a number of clubs across the German capital.

After spells with Viktoria Berlin, Tennis Borussia Berlin and Berliner SC, the striker linked up with current club Hertha Berlin back in the summer of 2020.

Following a 12-month spell in Hertha's academy ranks, Scherhant was then promoted to the club's B-team, who play in the fourth-tier of German football, for the 2021/22 campaign.

That would prove a productive move, with Scherhant scoring 16 goals in 34 league games during his first season in competitive senior football, as Hertha's B-Team finished eighth in their league.

On the back of that success, the 2022/23 season saw the striker split his duties between first-team and B-Team football for Hertha.

As well as scoring eight goals in 12 league outings for the club's B-Team, Scherhant also featured in ten Bundesliga games for the first-team last season, scoring once in a 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite that, Hertha were relegated to the second-tier of German football at the end of last season.

The start of this season has again seen Scherhant split his role between first-team and B-Team, making one substitute appearance for the first-team, while also scoring three goals in two games for the B-Team at the start of this campaign.

Derry Scherhant: A versatile option with a long-term Hertha future

One aspect of Scherhant's game that may well help him attract this interest from the likes of Blackburn, Preston and QPR, is his ability to play in a range of positions.

The 20-year-old can be used either as a centre forward, or on the left of attack, with that versatility something which would make him useful in dealing with the demands of a long hard season.

However, while he may be in line for a loan move to the Championship this summer, a move permanent deal would seem unlikely any time soon.

Scherhant only signed a new long-term deal with Hertha Berlin this summer, which secures his future in the German capital until the end of the 2026/27 season, meaning it would be a surprise to anything other than a temporary move on the cards for some time to come yet.