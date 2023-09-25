The opening two months of the 2023-24 EFL season sees some players start off incredibly hot - and what comes off the back of that is significant transfer interest.

There are a few players in all three leagues that have had an electric beginning to the campaign, and one of the stars of League Two has been Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Mansfield Town's 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been shining under Nigel Clough and because of that, there is already plenty of clubs keeping tabs on him.

Per a report from TEAMtalk, Championship sides such as QPR, Hull City, Millwall, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United are watching Keillor-Dunn, as well as League One outfits Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Blackpool.

Who is Davis Keillor-Dunn?

Born in Sunderland, Keillor-Dunn's youth career saw him bounce around several academies, including that of his home-town club as well as Newcastle United, Gateshead, Middlesbrough and Chesterfield.

It was a move to Scotland in 2016 though with Ross County that saw Keillor-Dunn make it as a professional, making his first-team debut in August 2017 at the age of 19 for the Staggies.

After scoring six times in 46 appearances for County, Keillor-Dunn departed in September 2019 and signed for Wrexham a few months later in January 2020, but he only played six matches for the Red Dragons before leaving at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Landing at Oldham Athletic of League Two in October 2020, Keillor-Dunn had a fantastic two years with the Latics, scoring 25 goals and notching seven assists in 87 league appearances, but when they were relegated to the National League in 2022, the creative midfielder was allowed to leave for free.

Burton Albion of League One snapped him up, but after showing early promise in 2022-23 which included scoring a hat-trick against Accrington Stanley, Keillor-Dunn found himself out of the team by the January transfer window, which led to a move to Mansfield on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Contributing to nine goals in that temporary stint with the Stags, Keillor-Dunn's form led to Clough signing him on a permanent basis over the summer, penning a two-year contract at Field Mill.

How has Davis Keillor-Dunn performed in 2023-24 so far for Mansfield?

Keillor-Dunn has been simply electric for Town so far this season and has been a key cog of their unbeaten start to the campaign, scoring seven times and assisting once in his nine appearances.

Mainly playing in the number 10 role under Clough, Keillor-Dunn actually began the season as a striker briefly, netting a brace in the opening match of the 2023-24 season against Crewe Alexandra.

A goal and assist following against Morecambe, and after blanks against Doncaster and Grimsby Town, Keillor-Dunn returned to form with two goals in a 3-2 victory over Stockport County.

Netting in matches against Accrington Stanley and Colchester United as well, Keillor-Dunn is proving to be one of the most creative players in the fourth tier of English football and is quite rightly being watched by managers and scouts from higher divisions.