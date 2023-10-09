Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after Xisco Munoz was sacked.

The Owls have had a difficult start to life in the second tier this year, with them sitting rock bottom of the league table in the Sky Bet Championship, having earned just three points from their opening eleven league matches.

Their latest point came at the weekend just gone, in fact, as former boss Darren Moore brought his Huddersfield Town side to Hillsborough to play out a 0-0 draw in the Yorkshire derby, and now attention turns further as to who might come into the dugout for the Owls and try and get them going.

A number of names have been linked, including Danny Rohl's as per The Sun, but who is he? We have the lowdown...

Danny Rohl's career so far

Much of Danny Rohl's career up to this point has seen him as a coach as part of a wider team, rather than the leading man.

That said, he has an impressive CV having worked with the German national team, Bayern Munich, Southampton, and Red Bull Leipzig.

Indeed, he is only 34 and made the move into coaching in his early 20s after continued injuries curtailed his playing career, with him playing in the lower reaches of German football at the time.

Clearly an up and coming coach, then, and Sheffield Wednesday would represent his first big opportunity to call the shots, and it'll be fascinating to see how he gets on if he gets the gig.

Previous Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday talks

Wednesday fans might already feel as though they are familiar with the name and that is because he was linked with a move to the club in the summer earlier this year.

Darren Moore shocked many when his exit from the Owls was announced, and Wednesday were naturally eager to try and bring in someone that could fill the void and that could carry on the great work that Moore had done, with them interviewing Rohl, among others, for the vacancy.

In the end, they eventually moved for Xisco Munoz but that would appear to have been the wrong move, with things just unfortunately not working for him in the months since his arrival.

Wednesday could well be heading back to Rohl, then, who, according to The Sun, impressed owner Dejphon Chansiri during their initial chats even if they were not successful in the end from his point of view.

Now, though, could be the time for Rohl to get the reins.

A big appointment for Dejphon Chansiri

Make no mistake, Dejphon Chansiri really needs to get this appointment right.

Wednesday fans have expressed their discontent at the club's owner frequently this year, thanks to the Moore exit and the doomed Xisco tenure.

They are now up against it at the bottom of the Championship and this appointment for a new manager needs to be the right one.

Pressure for Rohl if he gets it, then, but even more pressure for Chansiri if things go wrong again.