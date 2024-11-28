According to Football Insider, Wolves, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, and Burnley have watched in-form Celtic striker Daniel Cummings continue his stunning scoring run on Wednesday.

That's per the latest from Pete O'Rourke, who is reporting that scouts from English clubs were sent to watch Cummings score his fifth goal in five UEFA Youth League games to clinch a 1-0 win against Club Brugge.

But who is the Sunderland and Burnley target? We have taken a look, here.

Daniel Cummings' career so far

Cummings was born and raised in Glasgow on April 14th 2006. He joined Celtic’s academy at a young age and has steadily progressed through the ranks, impressing coaches with his clinical edge and maturity beyond his years.

He made his debut for Celtic’s first-team in pre-season friendlies and continues to be a standout for the club's development squads, where his ability to impact games with big moments in front of goal has earnt him a reputation at youth level.

A self-confessed Celtic supporter, Cummings signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. That was after an impressive season with the U-18 team, which included scoring during the Scottish Youth Cup final win over Rangers in a 6-5 win over Rangers in May 2023.

The forward then made the step up to the B Team. He bagged five goals and an assist in 10 appearances for Celtic's YL team. But during the 2022/23 season, he made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic side, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer.

It's been a rapid rise since, with Cummings starting the 2024/25 season averaging more than a goal per game with the B team and also scoring in the Youth League, as he scored a brace to open the score against Slovan Bratislava, helping his team to a 4-0 opening win in the competition, followed by the winner over Club Brugge.

Celtic now sit 11th in the UEFA Youth League with nine points from the 15 available so far. Cummings has been in electric form in domestic action for Celtic too. Per Transfermarkt, Cummings has notched 32 goals in 44 games for Celtic's B team.

It's likely that he is handed his chance in the senior set up at some stage by Brendan Rodgers. His recent form would indicate he is not too far away from a call up after scoring 17 goals in 15 appearances for the second side this season, who play in Scotland’s fifth tier.

Cummings is a youth international for Scotland as well, having appeared for the U-17 and U-19 teams. In 2023, he helped the 17s qualify for the 2023 European Championship, but he is rapidly moving up the age groups for club and country.

Related Sunderland AFC face two transfer concerns, one involves Chris Rigg The Black Cats need to keep hold of their key men in January

Why Sunderland and Burnley are interested in Celtic's Daniel Cummings

Cummings is known for his composure under pressure, often acting as a link player in the final third. His ability to score and combine suggests he has the potential to be an all-round striker. As he continues to develop, Cummings is a name Celtic fans will hope to see making an impact on the first-team in the near future, unless he is sold to a club elsewhere.

Cummings is the latest exciting young talent emerging from Celtic's renowned youth academy. At just 18 years old, Cummings has already begun to attract attention for his versatility and technical ability on the pitch. Primarily operating as as a forward, he has proven that he is highly capable of scoring goals, which makes him a valuable asset at such a young age.

Cummings has also been used as a wide player at times, showcasing his adaptability and tactical awareness, allowing him to slot into various systems with ease. However, his long-term future as a player appears to be as a centre-forward, and potentially a prolific one at that.

Per the latest from Football Insider, Cummings, who has come through the ranks with the Hoops, is out of contract next summer and could leave the club for a minimal fee with cross-border compensation only around €310,000. That means a host of Premier League and EFL clubs have now firmed up their interest by watching the striker in person.

There is hope for Burnley and Sunderland as Celtic are no strangers to losing top young talent. The likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak, Brentford's Aaron Hickey, and Watford’s young forward Rocco Vata all moved on during their youth development.