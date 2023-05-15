Coventry City are currently in the middle of a play-off battle in the Championship against Middlesbrough, with a place at Wembley for the final up for grabs.

The Sky Blues are looking for a return to the Premier League after 22 years away, plummeting as low as the fourth tier and League Two in that time.

Coventry were once a mainstay in the top flight, having spent 34 consecutive seasons across Division One and the Premier League, before their eventual relegation in 2001.

After a 0-0 draw when hosting Boro at the Coventry Building Society Arena, they head to The Riverside looking for a win to secure their place against Luton Town or Sunderland in the final.

Mark Robins' current squad is made up primarily of cheap transfers, loanees, and free agents, with the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres arriving for low seven-figure fees.

During the Sky Blues' Premier League era as a club, they were spending money more regularly on new signings, and for larger fees than their recent history as well.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Coventry's club record signing, and assess how he got on during his time at the club.

Who is Coventry City's club record signing?

As per Sky Sports, Craig Bellamy became Coventry's record signing in 2000 for a fee of £6.5million, surpassing the fee paid for Robbie Keane.

Bellamy was 21 at the time and was signed from Norwich City, replacing the outgoing Keane who left for Inter Milan that same summer.

He would leave at the end of the campaign for Bobby Robson's Newcastle United.

How did Craig Bellamy fare at Coventry during this spell?

Bellamy would score only six Premier League goals, and eight in all competitions, as Coventry were relegated from the Premier League that season.

Bellamy played the majority of games for Coventry that season with 37, but it was not enough to keep them in the division.

The relegation prompted a trimming of the squad and wage bill in preparation for the Championship.

Bellamy would go on to play for multiple clubs during his playing career, he would later move on from Newcastle for Blackburn Rovers, following a loan spell at Scottish giants Celtic.

Bellamy also played for Liverpool, West Ham United, Manchester City, and hometown club Cardiff City to end his career as a professional.

Since his retirement he has done some punditry work but has more recently followed Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht to be the Under-21 coach, and Burnley.

He has been Kompany's assistant manager at Burnley since last year, helping the Belgian gain promotion back to the Premier League.