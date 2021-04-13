Who is Carlos Mendes Gomes? The man on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar

With a 11 players out of contract at the end of the season, and five more only on loan for the remainder of the campaign, it looks as though this will be a very busy summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

One such player who has seemingly emerged as a target for the Lancashire club, is Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes.

A recent report from a print edition of The Sunday Mirror (11/04, p68) has claimed that Rovers are interested in a move for Mendes Gomes come the end of the campaign.

Born in Senegal, Mendes Gomes moved to Spain at an early age, where he quickly caught the attention of one of Europe’s biggest clubs, with the winger spending several years as part of the youth set-up at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

However, Mendes Gomes then moved to England at the age of 17 in 2016, and with his time at Atletico having come to an end, he joined up with non-league side West Didsbury and Chorlton, where he would play for the next two years before completing a move to Morecambe in the summer of 2018.

Since then, Mendes Gomes has slowly worked his through the ranks with the Shrimps, and after seeing his involvement gradually increase in the senior side, he has now emerged as a key figure for the club this season.

In 38 league appearances for the club this – more than he made in the past two seasons combined – Mendes Gomes has top scored for Morecambe with 12 league goals, also providing two assists to help the club go from one that were battling relegation last season, to one that now have genuine hopes of automatic promotion to League One this time around.

With his contract at Morecambe also set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he will be available for very little from a financial perspective, it is perhaps not surprising to that Mendes Gomes is starting to attract plenty of attention ahead of the summer, with newly crowned Scottish champions Rangers also said to be interested in a move for the promising young attacker.

As a result, while this may seem like a smart move for a Blackburn side who could lose some key attacking outlets this summer, they may need to move quickly and decisively, to be sure that it is one they are able to complete successfully.