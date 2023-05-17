Cardiff City endured a miserable 2022/23 Championship campaign as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

It was a season to forget for the Bluebirds who avoided the drop to the third tier by just five points, finishing above Reading who were handed a six point deduction by the EFL.

It was also a campaign that saw them sack two managers in Steve Morison and Mark Hudson, with Sabri Lamouchi guiding them to safety before leaving at the end of his contract.

This now means Cardiff will be looking for their fifth manager in three years as they look to build for the upcoming Championship season.

They may need to move some players on, as they look to restructure their side and finances to build a more competitive squad.

Here we take a look at who is currently the highest earner at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Who is Cardiff City's highest earner?

As it stands, long-serving Joe Ralls is the clubs highest earner, with Cedric Kipre and Callum Robinson closely following.

Ralls has been with Cardiff since he was a youngster and has gone on to make almost 350 appearances for the club in the 12 years since he made his senior debut.

According to Capology, Ralls is the highest earner for the Welsh club, taking home £24,423 per week, equating to £1.27m per year.

Ralls' contract runs until 2024 with the midfielder likely to play a significant role in his clubs future under their new manager, whoever that may be.

He did so this season, playing in 41 games for the Bluebirds. Whilst his goal and creative output, he was relied upon heavily by his three managers, with Lamouchi even deploying the 29-year-old at left wing-back.

Ralls struggling for goals and assists is perhaps more problematic for Cardiff's style of play this season, as opposed to his output considering the lack of goals and creativity throughout the team.

He will need to step up though, with the notion of the 29-year-old being a senior player and top earner being brought into consideration.

What is next for Cardiff City?

Cardiff City are once again at crossroads.

They were seemingly convinced by Steve Morison last season, allowing him to have a huge impact on the transfers coming into the club.

However, that seemed to backfire, and recruitment left a lot to be desired, especially without the addition of a senior striker.

Choosing to not offer Lamouchi a new contract is a huge risk, as he was a huge factor in helping Cardiff stay in the Championship.

There are however several good options available with Championship experience, with Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder two names that will almost certainly be high on the list for many supporters.