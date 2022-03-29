Who is Cameron Humphreys? The player Nottingham Forest, Luton, Huddersfield and Blackburn are all eyeing

A number of Championship clubs have shown an interest in signing Cameron Humphreys this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on fighting for the defender’s signature.

The 23-year-old is a former Manchester City academy product, who is currently plying his trade with Zulte Waregem.

But Humphreys’ contract with the Belgian side expires at the end of the season leaving him a free agent.

Humphreys joined the club in 2019, where he has gone one to appear 55 times in the Belgian First Division.

Humphreys also enjoyed a stint in the Netherlands with second tier side Excelsior, featuring three times in the Eerste Divisie.

During his time with Zulte Waregem, the club have finished ninth, 10th and are currently 16th in the table for this season.

Humphreys has established himself as a first team player in Belgium, away from the spotlight of English football.

But the Englishman is now potentially seeking a return to his home country, with four Championship clubs all fighting for his signature.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Nottingham Forest’s stadium that all Reds supporters should get correct

1 of 11 1. Was The City Ground built before 1900? Yes No

The 23-year old was a presence in the Manchester City Premier League 2 side during his time with the champions.

But he was unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s side before his departure for Belgium.

Humphreys has also represented England from underage level, first appearing in the U14s side.

The defender has been capped all the way to U19 level in his underage career, but did not make it to the U21 side.

Humphreys will be hoping to establish himself as a Championship level talent as he looks to continue developing his career.