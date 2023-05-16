Burnley will be looking to consolidate their place in the Premier League next season after securing an immediate return to this division last month.

Under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany, the Clarets produced a plethora of superb performances in the Championship as they accumulated a total of 101 points.

With the transfer window set to open later this year, it would not be at all surprising if Burnley decide to add to their squad over the course of the summer.

The arrival of some fresh faces is likely to have an impact on Burnley's wage budget.

Here, we have decided to take a look at who is currently the highest earner at Turf Moor.

Who is Burnley's highest earner?

As it stands, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes are the joint-highest earners at Burnley.

However, with Barnes set to leave the Clarets upon the expiry of his deal in June, Brownhill will become the individual who earns the most at the club.

According to Capology, Brownhill and Barnes both earn £40,000 per week, which equates to a yearly income of £2.08m.

Brownhill's deal is set to run until 2024.

The midfielder played a significant role in Burnley's successful promotion push.

In the 41 league appearances that he made for the Clarets, Brownhill scored seven goals and provided eight assists for his team-mates.

Due to the high standard of Brownhill's displays, Brownhill was named in the Championship Team of the Season last month alongside his team-mates Connor Roberts and Nathan Tella.

As for Barnes, he was directly involved in 10 league goals during his final season for Burnley.

The forward marked his last appearance for the Clarets by netting in their 3-0 win over Cardiff City earlier this month.

What is next for Ashley Barnes?

Set to depart in June, Barnes is currently on course to seal a move to a team who will participate in the Championship again next season.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, the forward is set to seal a move to Norwich City.

It is understood that Barnes will sign a two-year deal at Carrow Road.

Norwich are set to beat Preston North End and Stoke City in this particular pursuit as these two sides were also said to be interested in the 33-year-old.

Having provided 53 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, Barnes will fancy his chances of making a difference for the Canaries over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.