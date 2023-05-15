Burnley will return to the Premier League for the 2023-24 season after smashing through the Championship under Vincent Kompany's management in the last nine months.

With 101 points on the board, they didn't quite break Reading's record set in 2006 but there were very few negatives by the club as they romped to the Championship title, and work is already underway to build their squad for the top flight with the permanent addition of Jordan Beyer for £13 million from Borussia Monchengladbach following his successful loan stint at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have spent money in the last couple of years but have not broken their transfer record since 2018, and even that deal didn't actually surpass the previous record - it only equalled it.

Who is Burnley FC's club record signing?

It isn't just one player who can hold the claim of being the Clarets' all-time record signing - two individuals can be proud of holding that title.

And surprisingly, those deals date back to both 2017 and 2018 with the last couple of years of the club being in the Premier League not seeing any incoming deals break the £15 million record.

The first player to sign at Turf Moor to become the sole record signing in 2017 was Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international striker had smashed in 27 goals from 44 Championship outings for Leeds United the season prior, and big things were expected from Wood when he arrived at Turf Moor.

He gave the club four-and-a-half seasons of service in the Premier League with 49 goals netted in 144 league appearances, but when Newcastle United came calling in January 2022 with a £25 million bid, the club could not say no due to a release clause being triggered.

Whilst Wood had success as a Claret, the joint-record transfer for the club in Ben Gibson did not.

Sean Dyche forked out £15 million for the centre-back in 2018, having played over 200 times for Middlesbrough in all competitions after graduating through their academy, but it did not work out for him whatsoever.

The partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee was favoured and pretty much unbreakable, limiting Gibson to just six appearances in two seasons before he joined Norwich City on loan in 2020.

He signed permanently for the Canaries a year later following promotion to the Premier League, with the fee rumoured to be around the £8 million mark - with one year remaining on his contract at Carrow Road he was a regular for the most part this past season until an injury ended his campaign abruptly in early April.